11 Things Aldi Customers Can't Stand

Every couponer knows there's money to be saved at the grocery store if you pay attention to the advertised specials. And Aldi, a discount grocer offering savings from the get-go, provides shoppers the opportunity to save even more by taking advantage of its "weekend deals" — specialty short-term sale prices on select items that are often advertised in mail ads, or on the company's website.

Sounds perfect, right? Well, yes ... assuming the advertised products are still waiting on store shelves when you get there. Unfortunately, some shoppers report that their local Aldis are often cleared out of deal items by the time they head in — and the result, as you might expect, is some major frustration. "The Aldi supermarket near me will routinely put out flyers with a really good deal on front page that says 'weekend only deal,'" said a perturbed Redditor. "The deal will be something incredible like baby back ribs for 1.59 a pound or sirloin steak for half the price you would normally see. For the past year [...] these deals are sold out 100% of the time I get to Aldi no matter what." Self-professed Aldi workers on the thread recommended that, despite the flyer's emphasis on weekend deals, buyers should shoot to go in on Wednesdays — the actual day that deal items are allegedly stocked. This, they insist, might be your only shot at snagging high-priority items, so keep this in mind when scanning your next flyer.

