How To Layer Your Bacon For The Perfect BLT

The ingredients in a scrumptious BLT sandwich are vital for the taste experience, but how you arrange them is also key to your sandwich enjoyment. To ensure your BLTs are the stuff of lunchtime legend, Mashed turned to Hilda Ysusi Salgado, culinary director at The Goddess and Grocer in Chicago, to hear her insights into sandwich construction. According to Salgado's expert guidance, carefully layering the bacon is the way to go if you want to optimize flavor and structural stability.

The culinary director advised, "Lay the bacon flat in overlapping layers to ensure every bite includes bacon." Along with ensuring the deliciousness of your sandwich, Salgado's recommended bacon strategy also enhances stability. "A lattice pattern works well to keep the bacon evenly distributed and prevents it from slipping out of the sandwich," she said, highlighting the challenges improper bacon placement can cause. For those unaware, creating a lattice pattern entails laying vertical strips of bacon across the bread, then weaving in strips horizontally so they overlap. The technique is common for pie crusts — here's a guide if you want further instruction.