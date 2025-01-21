You've Been Drinking Soju Wrong This Entire Time

In the world of Korean spirits, soju stands out as a versatile drink that has surged in global popularity. Millions have embraced it, but without fully understanding the traditions and nuances that make it such a unique drink. Julia Mellor, the founder of The Sool Company, has dedicated her career to helping people understand how to properly enjoy soju and other Korean spirits, promoting traditional Korean drinking practices through her company.

Mashed spoke to Mellor about the mistakes people make while drinking soju, and she emphasized how soju is not just alcohol but a part of Korean culture, meant to be savored in the right context. Many associate it with being a simple, mass-produced spirit, but its historical and cultural significance runs much deeper. Soju is synonymous with social gatherings, and the way it's enjoyed reflects camaraderie, respect, and tradition. Whether by drinking too much, not drinking with friends, pairing it with inharmonious foods, or only drinking the flavored stuff, you may have been drinking soju wrong this whole time.