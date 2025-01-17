Frito Pie-Inspired Popcorn Recipe

The Frito pie may be a perfect street food. A bag of salty corn chips popped open and smothered with all of your favorite taco fillings and toppings. Pop a fork in it and you have a tasty meal that's ready to be eaten on the go. But making Frito pie at home is not quite so easy — making it yourself involves chopping onions and tomatoes, cooking beef, grating cheese, and washing lots of dishes, which can feel like a lot of work.. With this recipe from developer A.J. Forget, however, you can satisfy that Frito pie itch with less than 10 minutes of work.

With this recipe we have brought the flavors of a classic Frito pie to a bowl of popcorn perfect for sharing with a crowd. The corn chip base is here replaced with popcorn (and maybe some Fritos chips as well, if you want to double down); in place of the seasoned beef you have tallow, chile, and cumin; and for toppings you have cheddar cheese seasoning, dried chives, and buttermilk powder to mimic sour cream. All together, it makes a delicious bowl of popcorn that will scratch that street food itch without requiring hardly any time in the kitchen or leaving a lot of dirty dishes to do afterward.