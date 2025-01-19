Seasonings That'll Take Your BLT To The Next Level
While the recipe is decidedly simple, a thoughtful selection of ingredients is crucial for creating a drool-worthy BLT. For example, sourdough is an excellent bread choice for a BLT sandwich, as this variety offers a sturdy texture and enhanced flavor perfect for the classic handheld. Choosing the right seasonings can also elevate the finished sandwich, which is why Mashed sought out the expert guidance of Hilda Ysusi Salgado, culinary director at The Goddess and Grocer, a Chicago-based cafe and catering business. According to Salgado, a variety of seasonings pair beautifully with BLT sandwich recipes.
If you're looking for something that pairs well with the flavor of your bacon, Salgado says, "Using smoked paprika adds a subtle smokiness." For those who want to incorporate a bit of heat into the sandwich, Salgado offers a spicy recommendation. "Chili crisp or harissa introduces a spicy kick that adds complexity to the sandwich," said the culinary director. If you're not familiar with these condiments, chili crisp is often associated with Chinese cuisine and typically consists of chilis, Sichuan peppercorns, soybean oil, and garlic. As for harissa, which has roots in North African cooking, this chili paste combines spiciness and smokiness with garlic for a multi-faceted flavor.
Zesty, fresh, and savory seasonings also work with BLTs
Smoky and spicy aren't your only seasoning options for a banger BLT. According to the expert guidance of Hilda Ysusi Salgado, there are other additions you can use to improve the sandwich. While mayonnaise is an important ingredient in BLTs, it can be a little one-note. To this end, Salgado recommends incorporating a combo of lemon zest and dill into the creamy condiment, which "brightens the mayo with a tangy, fresh flavor that pairs beautifully with the lettuce and tomato." To ensure you have access to lemon zest when recipes call for it, consider keeping leftover lemon peels for zesting, as you can freeze the zest and use it later.
BLTs offer substantial richness thanks to their bacon and mayo, and this richness is practically crying out for a bit of complexity. As Salgado advises, "Garlic and chives create a savory, herbaceous depth that enhances the overall flavor profile." As for how to incorporate garlic into your sandwich, try toasting the bread, then rubbing a peeled garlic clove on the surface. The toast's warmth and texture will help break down the clove to infuse the garlicky goodness into your bread. With Salgado's helpful seasoning tips, you can turn a simple BLT into a gourmet meal.