Seasonings That'll Take Your BLT To The Next Level

While the recipe is decidedly simple, a thoughtful selection of ingredients is crucial for creating a drool-worthy BLT. For example, sourdough is an excellent bread choice for a BLT sandwich, as this variety offers a sturdy texture and enhanced flavor perfect for the classic handheld. Choosing the right seasonings can also elevate the finished sandwich, which is why Mashed sought out the expert guidance of Hilda Ysusi Salgado, culinary director at The Goddess and Grocer, a Chicago-based cafe and catering business. According to Salgado, a variety of seasonings pair beautifully with BLT sandwich recipes.

If you're looking for something that pairs well with the flavor of your bacon, Salgado says, "Using smoked paprika adds a subtle smokiness." For those who want to incorporate a bit of heat into the sandwich, Salgado offers a spicy recommendation. "Chili crisp or harissa introduces a spicy kick that adds complexity to the sandwich," said the culinary director. If you're not familiar with these condiments, chili crisp is often associated with Chinese cuisine and typically consists of chilis, Sichuan peppercorns, soybean oil, and garlic. As for harissa, which has roots in North African cooking, this chili paste combines spiciness and smokiness with garlic for a multi-faceted flavor.