The Major Sin You're Committing With Your BLT
A BLT is easily one of the greatest sandwiches of all time, but you could be making a critical mistake with one ingredient. Hilda Ysusi Salgado, culinary director at The Goddess and Grocer in Chicago, tells Mashed that "the ultimate BLT sin" is using soggy bacon. "Bacon is the star of the sandwich, providing the saltiness and crunch that balance the fresh ingredients," Salgado explains. "Without it, the sandwich feels limp and heavy."
It makes perfect sense. The crisp, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, and toasted bread are all about textural contrast. The bacon's crunch is essential to this sensory symphony. When bacon isn't cooked to crispy perfection, it can make the BLT greasy and detract from the light, refreshing qualities we all love.
So, we recommend getting those bacon strips fully crisped up so they can nail their starring role. Pro tip: Cook your bacon in the oven on a wire rack to let the excess fat drip away, leaving the bacon with a perfectly even, crisp finish.
Tips for making the best BLT
For the perfect sandwich, crispy bacon is non-negotiable. "A BLT is all about that satisfying crunch," Hilda Ysusi Salgado, says. Start with high-quality, thick-cut bacon to help the B in your BLT reach its full potential. Freshly toasted bread is also a must for the textural contrast. One BLT twist you need to try will infuse it with extra flavor: Grill the bread in the rendered bacon fat.
If you're looking to amp up your sammie, there are other things experts say you should be doing for a better BLT. One of the most obvious is using top-notch ingredients. Think thick, pillowy pieces of freshly baked or artisan bread; quality tomatoes; and tender butter lettuce — or a big leaf of romaine for extra crunch. It's also a good idea to pat the tomatoes dry or scoop out the seeds to remove excess moisture, which can make a BLT go from scrumptious to soggy in seconds.
While a classic BLT is perfect on its own, experimentation is encouraged. Try adding slices of salted avocado with a squeeze of lemon juice or thinly sliced red onion for a flavor and textural boost. Keeping a bottle of Kewpie mayonnaise on hand can also give you an umami finish without extra prep work.