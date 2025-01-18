The Major Sin You're Committing With Your BLT

A BLT is easily one of the greatest sandwiches of all time, but you could be making a critical mistake with one ingredient. Hilda Ysusi Salgado, culinary director at The Goddess and Grocer in Chicago, tells Mashed that "the ultimate BLT sin" is using soggy bacon. "Bacon is the star of the sandwich, providing the saltiness and crunch that balance the fresh ingredients," Salgado explains. "Without it, the sandwich feels limp and heavy."

It makes perfect sense. The crisp, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, and toasted bread are all about textural contrast. The bacon's crunch is essential to this sensory symphony. When bacon isn't cooked to crispy perfection, it can make the BLT greasy and detract from the light, refreshing qualities we all love.

So, we recommend getting those bacon strips fully crisped up so they can nail their starring role. Pro tip: Cook your bacon in the oven on a wire rack to let the excess fat drip away, leaving the bacon with a perfectly even, crisp finish.