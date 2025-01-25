The Best & Worst Bacon To Use On A BLT

The BLT is one of the most reliable sandwiches out there, combining juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, and savory, crispy bacon. However, as simple as this three-ingredient sandwich may seem, there are some critical decisions you need to get right to make the most of your BLT recipe. Most important is selecting the best type of bacon — or at least avoiding the worst choices. Fortunately, this is easy to do if you remember a few key tips from Hilda Ysusi Salgado, culinary director at The Goddess & Grocer in Chicago, who spoke with Mashed.

According to Salgado, the ideal choices are smoked or center-cut options that are thinly sliced, while fatty bacon, flavored varieties, and thick-cut versions should be avoided when possible. "Smoked bacon, like applewood or hickory, adds a depth of flavor that elevates a BLT," she said. "Applewood brings a subtle sweetness, while hickory offers a bold, smoky profile." Salgado then explained that the best BLTs are balanced ones. "These flavors enhance the simplicity of the sandwich without overpowering it." Those who'd prefer a leaner option should opt for center-cut bacon. "It complements the fresh, juicy tomatoes and crisp lettuce while keeping the sandwich light and enjoyable," said Salgado.

