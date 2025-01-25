The Best & Worst Bacon To Use On A BLT
The BLT is one of the most reliable sandwiches out there, combining juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, and savory, crispy bacon. However, as simple as this three-ingredient sandwich may seem, there are some critical decisions you need to get right to make the most of your BLT recipe. Most important is selecting the best type of bacon — or at least avoiding the worst choices. Fortunately, this is easy to do if you remember a few key tips from Hilda Ysusi Salgado, culinary director at The Goddess & Grocer in Chicago, who spoke with Mashed.
According to Salgado, the ideal choices are smoked or center-cut options that are thinly sliced, while fatty bacon, flavored varieties, and thick-cut versions should be avoided when possible. "Smoked bacon, like applewood or hickory, adds a depth of flavor that elevates a BLT," she said. "Applewood brings a subtle sweetness, while hickory offers a bold, smoky profile." Salgado then explained that the best BLTs are balanced ones. "These flavors enhance the simplicity of the sandwich without overpowering it." Those who'd prefer a leaner option should opt for center-cut bacon. "It complements the fresh, juicy tomatoes and crisp lettuce while keeping the sandwich light and enjoyable," said Salgado.
What to avoid: Fatty, flavored bacon varieties
On the flip side, Hilda Ysusi Salgado suggested avoiding fatty bacon on your BLT, even if it works well for breakfast. "In a BLT, it can feel heavy and even make the bread soggy. You lose the crisp texture that's essential to the sandwich," she told Mashed.
Also, making a BLT is typically not the time to experiment with unusual bacon varieties you've never tried before. According to Salgado, this also includes flavored options like maple or sriracha bacon. According to her, "While they're delicious in other dishes, the sweetness or spiciness often overpowers the fresh simplicity of the sandwich."
In addition, BLT lovers should take note of the lowest-ranking grocery store bacon varieties — no matter what style of bacon you prefer, using low-quality products from disreputable companies generally means a worse sandwich overall, especially with a sandwich as simple as a BLT. Finally, many chefs and bacon lovers avoid versions with a long ingredient list, as this often means there are plenty of additives or artificial preservatives in the mix.
Thin over thick for best results
One final consideration Hilda Ysusi Salgado brought up for BLT lovers was the thickness of the bacon. While some home chefs might be tempted to bulk up their sandwich with thick-cut slices, she recommended precisely the opposite. "Thin-cut bacon is the way to go for a BLT. It crisps up quickly, adding that irresistible crunch that defines the sandwich. Thick-cut bacon can be too chewy or dominate the bite, which detracts from the balance of ingredients," said Salgado.
In her opinion, BLTs are defined by their layers of contrasting texture. She calls crispy bacon "the foundation of that experience." This same crunch factor is why many BLT pros also prefer using iceberg lettuce for the sandwich, even if it's often criticized in other uses for its relative lack of nutrition or flavor. By remembering these vital but straightforward principles — smoked or center-cut over fatty or flavored bacon and thin-sliced over thick-cut — home cooks may be surprised how much they can improve upon this reliable lunchtime favorite.