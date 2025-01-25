One Simple Step To The Best Empanada Filling Ever

Who doesn't love a good empanada? These pastry pockets of delicious, savory or sweet fillings are beloved around the world. However, the secret to the ultimate empanada filling starts long before you fold and crimp the dough. According to Lorena Cantarovici, founder and CEO of Maria Empanada, an Argentinian restaurant in Denver, Colorado, the key is chilling the ingredients before putting everything together.

Advertisement

In an interview with Mashed, Cantarovici explains that "chilling your fillings has the triple benefit of having the ingredients marry as well as making it easy to scoop into the dough disk — in addition to solidifying the juices that make your empanada moist when you bite into it." This simple step will ensure your empanadas hold their structure during assembly and cooking and deliver a juicy bite once they're ready. After all, one of the mistakes everyone makes with homemade empanadas is using a filling that's too wet.

Start by cooking the filling completely, then let it chill in the fridge for at least an hour. "Warm or hot filling will damage the dough disk, and the heat or steam will make the empanada difficult to close, as the dough will sweat," Cantarovici says. You can also easily make and chill the empanada dough and filling the day before you need them to save time — just assemble, cook, and serve.

Advertisement