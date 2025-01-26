5 Best And 3 Worst Kirkland Dairy Products To Buy At Costco

There are three things that make Costco special: low prices, reliably high-quality products, and large sizes. Their house brand, Kirkland Signature, for the most part is able to accomplish these three things in their products. However, not every product can be a hit, and some items — even fan-favorite ones — can end up being discontinued by Costco.

We are always looking for a good bargain, but sadly, even with Kirkland Signature, the brand name alone is not enough. I went through Costco's Kirkland Signature dairy products to find some of the best and worst items by the brand. To make this determination, I looked at the price, quality, and quantity. Each product had to stack up well in each category. The caveat on quantity, especially dairy products, is that they have to be usable or freezable before they go bad. Otherwise you could argue that you are not getting the full benefit of the product. This is not an all-encompassing list, but a list with a selection from each dairy area.

I'll explain more about our methodology at the end, but for now here are some of the best and worst Kirkland Signature dairy products you can buy at Costco.

