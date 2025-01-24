The Biggest Recalls In Taco Bell's History

In 2006, at least 71 people became sick with E. coli after eating at Taco Bell locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, and an investigation was launched to find the culprit. After three samples returned presumptive positive for the bacteria, the chain pulled green onions from all locations. E. coli often causes mild symptoms, like stomach upset and diarrhea, but some strains can lead to severe illness and even death. In this case, most victims were hospitalized, and some experienced kidney failure.

Green onions were also linked to a deadly hepatitis outbreak at Chi-Chi's in 2003, so the company understandably acted quickly. Taco Bell closed and sanitized multiple restaurants. About a week later, the investigation found that lettuce was probably the real source of the bacteria. So the chain changed its supplier for that ingredient.

The incident cost Taco Bell $20 million, but that wasn't the end of its financial concerns. Boskovich Farms, which grew the green onions, sued the company in 2007. The suit alleged that Taco Bell linked the onions to the outbreak even after they were ruled out. The farm claimed it lost millions of dollars' worth of business as a result. Around the time of the recall, Taco Bell said green onions wouldn't return to its menu. (In fact, they are currently not listed on its website.) The dispute landed in arbitration and went on for years. An arbitration panel dismissed Boskovich Farms' claims, and the producer unsuccessfully challenged the outcome in court.

