Chefs Share 10 Simple Ingredients To Upgrade Store-Bought Vodka Sauce

If you have dined in an Italian restaurant, chances are you have spotted the popular penne alla vodka on the menu. Also known as "pink sauce" due to its reddish-pink color, this sauce combines tomato with heavy cream for a perfect balance of acid and richness — as if you had all the positives of marinara and alfredo sauces wrapped in a pretty pink hue. The flavor boost is amplified by adding in a small amount of vodka (not to worry, it is safe for the kiddos, as the alcohol burns off to a minimal amount) to emulsify the tomatoes and cream. What's left behind is a hint of the vodka's flavor and aroma to balance the sauce.

Vodka sauce has continued to grow in popularity, with Gigi Hadid's vodka sauce going viral a few years ago. Though there are many recipes that boast an easy vodka sauce, you may not have all the ingredients on hand, or the time to prep one from scratch. This may lead you to grab a store-bought jar of vodka sauce, and there are many delicious options to choose from. But it may be worth the extra effort to make a couple little tweaks to your store-bought sauce to elevate it even more. We've consulted some of the experts to get their top tips for taking your vodka sauce to the next level.