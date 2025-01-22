What JD Vance Actually Eats

Everyone has to eat, and politicians like JD Vance certainly put their food to good use. People connect over a meal, which is why food can be used as a successful tool to build relationships. Whether he is at home making meals with his family or showing face to his constituents out in public, Vance has a wide range of foods he likes to eat.

Advertisement

Actually, Vance has a more diverse palate than a lot of people, thanks to his own culture meshing with his wife's. He grew up with an all-American diet of red meat, but married Usha Vance, a Hindu American, and has embraced her vegetarian diet as well. Though he has not fully converted to vegetarianism, Vance reaps the benefits of authentic Indian food as well as dishes containing meat. You'll see the influence of both plant-based and meat-centric diets in his food habits.

We know what some of the favorite foods of former presidents are thanks to the media and well preserved historical documents, but less is known of the U.S. vice presidents. As far as the 50th vice president of the United States, though, we do actually know a lot about what he actually eats.

Advertisement