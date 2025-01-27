The Uncertain Origins Of Melon Bread

There are some things we know for sure about melon bread. This yeasted baked good has nothing to do with cantaloupe or any other melon. Its most distinguishing feature is the crunchy, sugary coating on top. Part of a broader category of sweet breads called "kashipan," melon bread is beloved in Japan and perfect for anyone needing a little pick-me-up. Sometimes filled with cream or flavored with chocolate, fruit, or matcha (an ingredient at the heart of Japanese tea culture), melon bread is also called "sunrise bread." Both names possibly refer to the cross-hatched pattern of the sugar coating, which can resemble a melon's skin or the rays of the rising sun.

What we don't know for sure is where this delicacy came from. However, there are several theories. The most intriguing traces the bread's roots to Armenia — specifically, to an Armenian baker named Hovhannes (or Ivan) Ghevenian Sagoyan, who ended up in Russia, working for the House of Romanov. Following the Russian Revolution of 1917, Sagoyan left for China and found a job baking at a hotel in the city of Harbin. There, he caught the eye of a wealthy Japanese businessman named Okura Kihachiro. Okura invited Sagoyan to work at Tokyo's storied Imperial Hotel, cofounded by Okura in 1890. That's where (so the story goes) Sagoyan invented melon bread, or "melonpan," as it's called in Japanese. What gave Sagoyan the inspiration? No one knows. However, this isn't the only melonpan origin story.

