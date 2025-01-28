Bologna Is Unexpectedly Healthier Than This Other Deli Meat
At first glance (and taste), bologna and salami might seem like two sides of the same sandwich: cured meats that have long been beloved deli staples. When you dig a little deeper, though, bologna emerges as the more wholesome of the two. Both meats have rich histories rooted in European traditions and offer bold character to meals and snacks, but their differences in preparation and ingredients set them apart. Bologna, typically made from finely ground pork or beef with a simple combination of seasonings, is lighter on fat and calories than salami, which tends to be richer due to its higher fat content, coarser grind, and generous seasoning blends. Salami's curing process often involves more salt and spices, contributing to its robust flavor and higher sodium levels.
Bologna has a milder flavor profile, fewer added fats, and lower sodium compared to its spicier Italian cousin. Of course, bologna isn't a superfood by any means, and like any highly processed meat, enjoying it in moderation makes all the difference. Fresh cuts of lean deli meat, such as turkey, chicken breast, ham, and roast beef, are generally considered more nourishing (per Cleveland Clinic). Still, understanding how these salty meats are made can help any cold-cut enthusiast make more informed choices.
Bologna is slightly leaner than salami
Bologna's roots lie in the Italian city of Bologna, where ancient Romans first enjoyed its predecessor, mortadella. Since then, the legendary sausage has evolved into a more streamlined product, typically made from finely ground pork or a mix of meats like chicken and turkey. This mixture is emulsified into a uniform texture before it's cooked or smoked, resulting in bologna's smooth appearance and mellow, salty flavor.
From a nutritional standpoint, bologna tends to be a bit lighter than salami. A standard slice of bologna contains about 70 calories and 6 grams of fat. Plus, it provides roughly 4 grams of protein per serving. While bologna does contain preservatives like sodium nitrate, its reliance on heavy seasonings and high-fat cuts of meat is minimal.
Bologna has earned a place in American culture as a nostalgic icon of school lunches. The meat's affordability and mild profile make it a crowd-pleaser across generations, pairing effortlessly with humble accompaniments like mustard, cheese, mayonnaise, and pickles. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your bologna sandwich, including using toasted garlic bread, layering on some hearty grilled veggies, spreading on a dab of jam or jelly, and topping it with an egg and some cheese inside an English muffin.
Salami is packed with sodium and fat
Salami tells a different story. Originating from Italy and other Mediterranean countries, salami was historically developed as a means of preserving meat. In fact, its name derives from the Latin word for salt, "sal." Traditionally made from pork — although beef and other meats are also used — salami undergoes a curing process involving fermentation and drying. This process, combined with the addition of fragrant spices like garlic, black pepper, and fennel, creates its unmistakable intensity.
These characteristics make salami a flavor powerhouse, but they also contribute to its higher fat and sodium levels. A standard slice of salami contains around 120 calories, 10 grams of fat, and significantly more sodium than bologna — about 530 milligrams per serving versus bologna's 254 milligrams. These values stem from the use of fattier cuts of meat and copious seasonings, which also contribute to salami's dense, calorically rich texture.
Salami's umami taste and versatility have made it a favorite in charcuterie boards, antipasti plates, and good ol' sub sandwiches. However, its delicious palate comes at a nutritional cost. While undeniably delicious, salami's higher fat and calorie content firmly place it in another category than bologna for the health-conscious consumer.