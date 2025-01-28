Bologna Is Unexpectedly Healthier Than This Other Deli Meat

At first glance (and taste), bologna and salami might seem like two sides of the same sandwich: cured meats that have long been beloved deli staples. When you dig a little deeper, though, bologna emerges as the more wholesome of the two. Both meats have rich histories rooted in European traditions and offer bold character to meals and snacks, but their differences in preparation and ingredients set them apart. Bologna, typically made from finely ground pork or beef with a simple combination of seasonings, is lighter on fat and calories than salami, which tends to be richer due to its higher fat content, coarser grind, and generous seasoning blends. Salami's curing process often involves more salt and spices, contributing to its robust flavor and higher sodium levels.

Bologna has a milder flavor profile, fewer added fats, and lower sodium compared to its spicier Italian cousin. Of course, bologna isn't a superfood by any means, and like any highly processed meat, enjoying it in moderation makes all the difference. Fresh cuts of lean deli meat, such as turkey, chicken breast, ham, and roast beef, are generally considered more nourishing (per Cleveland Clinic). Still, understanding how these salty meats are made can help any cold-cut enthusiast make more informed choices.