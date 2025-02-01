Turn Your Hawaiian Rolls Into An Easy And Delicious Breakfast
If you have ever found yourself indulging in Hawaiian rolls one after another, you are not alone. Their fluffy texture and subtly sweet flavor make them nearly impossible to resist. However, these little rolls are more than just dinner-table appetizers or side dishes. Thanks to their versatility, they can be easily transformed into delightful breakfast creations, from decadent French toast to savory egg sliders. Another simple and delectable Hawaiian roll-made breakfast treat that you simply must try is cream cheese cinnamon rolls — they might be even harder to resist. This quick and easy recipe skips the hassle of homemade dough while creating a breakfast that is indulgent yet effortless.
Simply slice a small square from the top center of your preferred Hawaiian roll brand to create room for the cream cheese filling. King's Hawaiian is a popular choice, although we should note that these sweet rolls aren't actually made in Hawaii. Mix together your cinnamon roll glaze using melted butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon, and coat the rolls generously. Then prepare a rich, sweetened cream cheese frosting by beating cream cheese, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and an egg until smooth and creamy. Fill each roll with this cream cheese filling and bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes until golden and gooey. Add an optional extra drizzle of icing or some powdered sugar to finish it off. The rolls will soak up all the cinnamon-spiced goodness while retaining their signature pillowy softness.
Why Hawaiian rolls are the perfect breakfast hack
Hawaiian rolls offer an ideal base for a variety of different meals, and they certainly elevate the classic cinnamon roll recipe. Their buttery sweetness and light, airy texture smoothly complement the cinnamon and cream cheese, creating a balanced, bakery-worthy treat. Originally developed in the 1950s by Robert Taira in Hilo, Hawaii, Hawaiian rolls are traditionally made with a blend of flour, eggs, sugar, and pineapple juice. The pineapple juice is what imparts the rolls' beloved tropical sweetness, making them perfect for similarly sweet recipes like cinnamon rolls.
This dish isn't just a great breakfast option, though; it's perfect for other gatherings too, such as brunches, baby showers, holiday mornings, or casual potlucks. For those who are up for a challenge, try baking your Hawaiian rolls from scratch for an extra homemade touch. However, if you're pressed for time, store-bought King's Hawaiian bread ensures a quick and easy preparation process that delivers incredible flavor — don't worry, there are many ways to make store-bought rolls taste homemade. While the brand omits the pineapple juice from its recipe, it still provides that favorable, subtle sweetness that's undeniably tasty. Either way, you will have a dish that is sure to impress and disappear in a matter of seconds.