Turn Your Hawaiian Rolls Into An Easy And Delicious Breakfast

If you have ever found yourself indulging in Hawaiian rolls one after another, you are not alone. Their fluffy texture and subtly sweet flavor make them nearly impossible to resist. However, these little rolls are more than just dinner-table appetizers or side dishes. Thanks to their versatility, they can be easily transformed into delightful breakfast creations, from decadent French toast to savory egg sliders. Another simple and delectable Hawaiian roll-made breakfast treat that you simply must try is cream cheese cinnamon rolls — they might be even harder to resist. This quick and easy recipe skips the hassle of homemade dough while creating a breakfast that is indulgent yet effortless.

Advertisement

Simply slice a small square from the top center of your preferred Hawaiian roll brand to create room for the cream cheese filling. King's Hawaiian is a popular choice, although we should note that these sweet rolls aren't actually made in Hawaii. Mix together your cinnamon roll glaze using melted butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon, and coat the rolls generously. Then prepare a rich, sweetened cream cheese frosting by beating cream cheese, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and an egg until smooth and creamy. Fill each roll with this cream cheese filling and bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes until golden and gooey. Add an optional extra drizzle of icing or some powdered sugar to finish it off. The rolls will soak up all the cinnamon-spiced goodness while retaining their signature pillowy softness.

Advertisement