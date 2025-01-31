The Biggest Recalls In Coca-Cola History

Dasani is a bottled water brand from Coca-Cola that you can find in various parts of the world, including the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. However, you won't find it in the U.K., and that's not just because it's essentially treated tap water sold at a markup (although this fact has led to some scandalous headlines). The reason you can't buy Dasani water in the U.K. is that the company tucked its tail and pulled out of the market with egg on its face.

Advertisement

Just five weeks after the product's 2004 launch in the U.K. something went wrong with a batch of water at the factory, causing bromate to form at levels higher than what the country allows. A byproduct of disinfecting water with ozone, bromate has been linked to various health risks such as gut problems and kidney disease and is potentially carcinogenic. For this reason, most places regulate the amount allowed in food and water or even ban it.

In the U.K., the amount of bromate in water cannot exceed 10 parts per billion, but the sampled Dasani water contained between 10 and 22 parts per billion. Once Coca-Cola discovered this, it issued a voluntary recall as a precaution, pulling around half a million bottles (everything in circulation) off the market. While Coca-Cola didn't officially rule out relaunching Dasani in the U.K., the whole embarrassing ordeal made it pretty difficult for the brand to find its footing again.

Advertisement