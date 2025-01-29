9 Discontinued McDonald's Desserts We May Never Get Back

It's a horrible feeling when you pull up to your favorite drive-thru and you're told that your favorite item is sold out. The absence of whatever it was you had your heart set on is always irritating, but perhaps even more so when it was a sweet treat you were craving.

Of course, this feeling is amplified tenfold when you find out that you will never enjoy that food again. Fans of McDonald's are no strangers to delicious limited-time items temporarily gracing menus before disappearing as quickly as they arrived, but discontinuation is another pain entirely. Your favorite road trip snack for years could be removed from the menu in the blink of an eye, never to be eaten again.

McDonald's has said goodbye to many of their longstanding menu items over the years and desserts are no exception. Some particularly unpopular discontinuations have seen fans rallying for the return of their favorite sweets, while some have been removed quietly with little to no fanfare. Next time you pull up to that speaker under the Golden Arches, remember not to order these discontinued McDonald's desserts.

