Big Changes Are Coming To McDonald's In 2025

If there's one truth that holds in the fast food world no matter what, it's that change is inevitable. McDonald's is a major mover and shaker when it comes to making changes to both its menu and the culture of the company. In order to keep up with the demands of a modern world, the burger-slinging giant is poised to introduce a number of initiatives in 2025 to shore up some outdated practices, as well as finalizing ongoing enterprises centered around sustainability. And of course, the needs of the company's dedicated customers are on the vision board as well, with attention paid to menu items and pricing that should perk up ears and get tongues wagging.

What specific changes can you expect once the calendar changes over to 2025? In addition to making the $5 Value Meal a permanent member of the menu, there are also sustainability initiatives, uniform alterations, new menu items and pricing surprises, and the completion of a cage-free egg rollout all lingering on the horizon, to name just a few. If you thought there were big fast food changes in 2024 to whet your appetite, just wait until you see what McDonald's has in store for 2025.