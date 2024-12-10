Big Changes Are Coming To McDonald's In 2025
If there's one truth that holds in the fast food world no matter what, it's that change is inevitable. McDonald's is a major mover and shaker when it comes to making changes to both its menu and the culture of the company. In order to keep up with the demands of a modern world, the burger-slinging giant is poised to introduce a number of initiatives in 2025 to shore up some outdated practices, as well as finalizing ongoing enterprises centered around sustainability. And of course, the needs of the company's dedicated customers are on the vision board as well, with attention paid to menu items and pricing that should perk up ears and get tongues wagging.
What specific changes can you expect once the calendar changes over to 2025? In addition to making the $5 Value Meal a permanent member of the menu, there are also sustainability initiatives, uniform alterations, new menu items and pricing surprises, and the completion of a cage-free egg rollout all lingering on the horizon, to name just a few. If you thought there were big fast food changes in 2024 to whet your appetite, just wait until you see what McDonald's has in store for 2025.
A new McValue Menu is on the way
Getting more for your money at the McDonald's counter is a smashing way to get the new year started. Inspired by the spirited response to the company's introduction of the $5 Value Meal over the summer, the head honchos have opted to continue with the bargain bag and expand the concept to include new McValue Menus (one for the breakfast hours and one for the lunch and dinner rush) filled with eats and treats that are poised to compete. It's the resurgence of bargain fast food that visitors have been waiting for.
But the bargains aren't without a tricky twist that might keep your money from going as far as you'd like it to. Rather than being a simple value menu, Ronald's place is introducing Buy One, Add One, where customers can toss an extra item in the bag for just a dollar more after purchasing a regular-priced item from the menu. For the breakfast version, this includes four popular McDonald's menu items: hash browns, Sausage Burrito, Sausage McMuffin, and Sausage Biscuit. On the lunch and dinner version, you can pick up six-piece McNuggets, Double Cheeseburger, small fries, and the McChicken sandwich. There will also be in-app discounts and local deals that diners should be on the lookout for.
Big Arch Burgers may hit more menus
Fast food fans in the U.S. may have caught wind of a McDonald's mega-sandwich called the Big Arch Burger rolling off of fast food assembly lines in 2024. Launched as a test item in three international markets, this super-sized stack-up consists of two quarter-pound patties with all the fixings and a new special sauce. Providing this ginormous item like the Big Arch was a direct reply to customers' outcry for larger portions to feed super-sized appetites. McDonald's heard the message loud and clear and stepped up to provide its audience an extra-large serving of its favorite feast-worthy fare.
Prior to designing what amounts to a half-pounder to challenge the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder as the burger world big boys, McDonald's had tested McPlant burgers featuring Beyond Meat patties, a 2021 response to Burger King adding Impossible Whoppers to its menu in 2019. Though the animal-free burger debuted in Canada, California, and Texas, the response was not as encouraging as the company had hoped. Instead of aiming at a more mindful market, McDonald's seems to have turned tail and opted for offering even more animal protein instead. Word on the street is the Big Arch will show up on U.S. menus before 2025 is over, though an exact date isn't known.
More McDonald's locations will be popping up all around the world
There's never been any questions regarding McDonald's aim for world domination, spreading their golden arches as far around the world as they can manage. Expansion plans will include a glut of new locations. The company aims to operate 50,000 restaurants by 2027, which means a steady rollout of around 10,000 new locations between 2024 and 2027. How many of those are planned to be U.S.-based? Projections from late-2023 put the number at 900, while 1,900 company-owned locations will pop up in U.K., Canada, Australia, and Germany. The remaining 7,000 or so will be global franchises, with more than half located in China. It's the fastest period of growth in the company's history, and it sounds like a Herculean effort.
In addition to physical expansion, McDonald's is also tinkering with innovations that take the operation further into the 21st century. With testing of AI-based tech intended to improve efficiency and service standards, the chain has taken a bold step forward. Whether it turns into automated kiosks without human workers that help increase the location count or remains just another tool in the arsenal of the McD's trusty team is too far off in the future to be predicted. It's enough for the big wigs to simply manage the 2025 construction projects on the drawing board.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be added to the menu
In what may be one of the most notable double-brand team-ups in the fast food sphere, McDonald's introduced Krispy Kreme doughnuts into its selection collection in the second half of 2024. The partnership forged a connection between two savory names to make sweet and savory specialties available under the golden arches, solving the issue of the relatively limited reach of Krispy Kreme's modest 357 outlet count. With the aim for all McDonald's locations in the U.S. to be serving glazed rings by the end of 2026, there'll be pastries aplenty appearing in locations throughout 2025.
Will sweet synergy ensue when even more outlets start shilling these desirable doughnuts in addition to McDonald's signature selections? There's no question that a sweet treat at the end of a hearty McMeal is a tempting prospect, and the quality and familiarity of Krispy Kreme makes the potential for add-on sales something of a no-brainer. The possibility of picking up a six-pack of classic glazed, chocolate Kreme-filled, and chocolate iced with sprinkles doughnuts fills 2025 with delicious potential. And since Krispy Kreme's product line doesn't compete directly with McDonald's ice cream-based desserts, incorporating a goodie with built-in pedigree into the menu of a fast food colossus could be a big win for both companies.
Soft-serve machines will be fixed onsite
If the notion of the never-working McDonald's soft-serve machines became an urban folk legend, the reality of having repairs made to get the works flowing again is the happy ending no one saw coming. There's no telling how many sales dollars the company has sacrificed by posting a "not in service" sign on the dispenser of one of its most cherished items. But in 2025, there should be far fewer issues with broken soft-serve machines hindering the experiences of dessert lovers, thanks to a new regulation that allows stores to make their own fixes.
Why was there a problem in the first place? A copyright law called the Digital Millennium Copyright Act forbade McDonald's locations from tinkering with the dispensers on their own due to proprietary code that makes the machines run – when they actually do run. Thanks to a court ruling in McDonald's favor, a newly-implemented regulation that started in 2024 will allow vendors outside of the company that manufactures the machines to fix "retail-level commercial food preparation equipment." It's fancy- schmancy legal talk for restaurants finally being allowed to call a repair person whenever the machine breaks. Maybe now you can count on getting your McFlurry when you want it, not when the machine says you can have it.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Happy Meals are coming
It isn't just kids eagerly awaiting the release of "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" in theaters in December 2024; the more mature video gaming crowd has followed the exploits of this azure smart aleck since he made his debut as a Sega superstar in the early '90s. McDonald's is well ahead of the curve, with plans to launch Sonic Happy Meals to coincide with the new film. With a growing franchise that seems to reach new heights of popularity with every release, Sonic and friends stand to be a big attention-getter for younger diners looking to grab the gold ring on their favorite cinema mascot, as well as for gamers and collectors keeping their eyes on the (Happy Meal) prize.
The schedule should take Sonic aficionados well into January 2025, thanks to an extended marketing plan. Though speculation about the expected toys is limited to rumors of figures of Sonic and his three co-stars, Shadow, Tails, and Knuckles, there's no confirmation on what they'll look like. However, Reddit users got a sneak-peek of the box art thanks to a leaked photo. The sassy hedgehog with the mischievous eyes is prominently featured, with hints of his co-star, Shadow, showing in the background.
Sustainable Happy Meal toys will be available globally
For several years, McDonald's has been publicizing its ongoing introduction of more sustainable materials into its Happy Meal toys. With so much plastic being pushed through the pipeline with these collectible playthings, the new direction would be a tremendous redirection toward a smaller carbon footprint in what could otherwise be an overlooked aspect of the business. A plan announced in 2021 announced the company's aim at reducing the use of new petroleum-based plastics by 90% compared to its 2018 use. With 2025 projected as the finish line, transforming the toy production process into a more environmentally-responsible endeavor around the world seems to be on schedule.
What will the new Happy Meal toys be made of? The company notifications mention only that the new toys will contain "renewable, recycled, and certified materials," but points out that markets in France, the U.K, and Ireland had reduced the use of virgin plastics by 30% by 2021 with this modern reimagining of how to make McPlaythings more planet-friendly. And an effort to repurpose older Happy Meal toys in Japan has turned the abandoned plastics into new trays for use in restaurants,another novel way in which McDonald's is limiting its use of new-origin plastics. Completion of the enterprise in 2025 should be a feather in the cap for the chain's commitment to its sustainability goals.
All packaging and utensils will be made from renewable resources
With seemingly endless pieces of plastic and incredible paper waste as part and parcel of every McDonald's dining experience, the company has kept its eye on the prize and made strides in switching to renewable resources for its packaging and utensils. In 2025, there will be a corporate effort to introduce these more responsible materials to the McDonald's experience en masse. Efforts already underway include replacing plastic utensils with wood in Hong Kong locations, plastic straws have been transformed into stylish trays in Canada, and a big change to McFlurry cups helped reduce the need for single-use plastics in the U.K., Europe, and Indonesia before making its way to the U.S.
A graphic on the company website notes proudly that 99.6% of its fiber-based packaging is created from either recycled materials or certified sources. By the end of 2025, the McDonald's pledge is to make that number 100%. As a partner project, there are also plans in the works to introduce recycling programs in all restaurants, closing the circle on a troubling aspect of the convenience-friendly fast food model.
UK locations will be getting new uniforms
Even fast food fashion needs a refresh every once in a while, and 2025 is set to be the year that U.K. McDonald's workers get their threads upgraded. Though comfort and functionality are part of the reasons for the shift, the more crucial impetus is the improvement of sustainability and longevity of uniform pieces to reduce waste. Rather than doing a complete overhaul every few years, McDonald's intends to bring about pieces for uniforms that can be augmented when necessary, rather than being tossed entirely in favor of new designs. The new direction falls in line with the company's overall sustainability goals.
And speaking of sustainability, the McD strategy for these new duds is to use clothing made from recycled materials and that can be recycled when no longer useful. In a refreshing admission, the document detailing the new year's plans notes that currently none of the uniform garments are made from sustainable materials. The change is inspired by designs used in the U.S. but altered to ensure a fit with the U.K.'s aesthetic and corporate culture. Cheers to the fast food giant for taking huge steps forward on the environmental responsibility front!
McCrispy will be available in more countries around the world
It might seem like the McCrispy is one of the more celebrated recent inventions on the McDonald's menu. But not every market has been fortunate enough to pick up the reimagined chicken sandwich. That will change drastically in 2025, with the McCrispy being released in markets worldwide, an expansion sparked by a successful initial launch in Germany and Canada and subsequent popularity in America and Australia, among other international circuits. The strategy includes spreading McCrispy to almost all markets around the globe by the end of 2025.
But it's not just that McCrispy is going global, it's also getting added exposure that could have McNuggets fans in a chicken-loving tizzy. There's already been excitement around the short-term rollout of McCrispy strips in test markets in July 2024, and there's word of the fan-favorite Snack Wrap making a return with this new and improved chicken sliver tucked into its center. Plans found on the McDonald's website seem to suggest 2025 will get these new developments all wrapped up, great news for those looking to enjoy the McCrispy in forms other than a simple sandwich.
All locations will be using only cage-free eggs
Though a rollout for the use of cage-free eggs exclusively in all U.S. McDonald's locations has been in motion since 2015, 2025 will be the first full year that every restaurant gets in on the new policy. According to a notification on the McDonald's website, the goal was originally 2027, which means the fast food phenom will achieve its objective two years ahead of schedule. It's a noteworthy switch motivated by McDonald's commitment to animal welfare and sets an example that will hopefully inspire other large chains to move to a more compassionate supply chain.
What does it take for a company so enormous to alter the source of ingredients for its famous Egg McMuffins? Having bought nearly 2 billion eggs in 2023, changing over to cage-free is no small undertaking. The company enlisted help from Cargill foods to help engage mindful egg farms to ensure there will be enough product to make the alteration successful. Midwestern providers like Forsman Farms and Herbruck's Poultry Ranch underwent technology upgrades and facility enhancements to meet the need and allow McDonald's to continue provide McMuffins and other egg-based items without running aground. There are also attending veterinarians assigned to each farm to give owners and employees the knowledge needed to provide egg-laying hens the healthiest, most wholesome existence possible.
More chicken items are coming to the menu (maybe)
The possibility of an increased McChicken and McCrispy line in 2025 and beyond isn't just a response to consumer demand; it's also a savvy move by McDonald's to trim costs by using a more bottom line-friendly protein source. With CEO Chris Kempczinski admitting that it's easier to come through with new chicken items instead of beef, the company is poised to tackle a year that could come with its share of challenges. With Chick-fil-A growing by leaps and bounds, McDonald's seems to be preparing to assert itself in the chicken sector.
Beyond the rise of the McCrispy, Some of the previous item possibilities that could make returns to the menu if McDonald's flaps its wings in the right direction: the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, which disappeared from U.S. locations in 2020; Chicken Selects, a premium version of McNuggets that showed up in 2004 and lasted until 2013; and the Grilled Chicken Caesar McSalad Shaker, the company's cup-o-greens that turned the early-2000s fast food scene upside down. And the 2024 test run for the Chicken Big Mac may prove to be the new direction for chicken in the McDonald's world. Of course, the minds at Mickey D's could have a whole slate of new chicken inventions on the drawing board to bring new flavor to the familiar menu, too. Whatever 2025 holds, it'll be exciting to see the options the company unwraps.