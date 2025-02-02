Do This With Parmesan Cheese Lids Instead Of Tossing Them In The Trash

Honestly, whoever invented shelf-stable Parmesan has already given us a lot. First, that cheese doesn't even need to be refrigerated. It's already grated for you. And, though it's got some haters, pre-grated Parm also has tons of fans, many of whom remember it from childhood as the garnish for spaghetti and meatballs. But did you know that, even after the cheese is gone, those plastic Parm containers still have more to offer?

Advertisement

They do — or, at least, the lids do. It turns out those lids screw tightly onto the top of yet another invaluable component of the modern kitchen: the mason jar. Originally invented for canning fruits and vegetables, this beloved workhorse became a trendy piece of tableware in recent decades, when restaurants started using mason jars as drinking glasses — and as a way to connote a certain vibe of rustic authenticity. The Parm-container lid makes them even more useful. (While avoiding the biggest problem with metal jar lids: their tendency to rust.)

With a repurposed plastic topper, your mason jar can function as a to-go cup. The lid's larger hole is a perfect size to sip from, and the three smaller holes are ideally sized for a straw — like a DIY Stanley cup. That means a vessel that you can easily take in the car, to the beach, or on a picnic — anywhere you need a sturdy but spill-resistant container. And drinking isn't the only thing you can do with this repurposed vessel-and-lid combo.

Advertisement