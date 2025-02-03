The Bizarre Way Donald Trump Eats His Pizza Still Has Us Scratching Our Heads

No matter where you stand on his politics, you've got to admit that Donald Trump has some pretty kooky eating habits. One of Trump's biggest crimes against food is eating well-done steak doused in ketchup. Perhaps we only find that odd because we expect the financially elite to dine in style. On the other hand, The Donald has never tried to diminish his obsession with fast food. In 2011, he was caught demonstrating an eating habit that one might expect from a man with seven homes: He ate his pizza with a fork and knife. Le gasp! But that's not the wackiest part...

Advertisement

At the time, Trump said he fancified his pizza-eating experience with cutlery because he prefers his pie sans crust. That's right, the 47th president isn't a big crust guy (or at least wasn't back then). He explained that he uses his fork and knife to scrape the cheese and toppings off, skipping the doughy part altogether. To all the keto-heads out there, this might sound like a totally normal thing to do. And Trump's reasoning was familiar — but none too satisfying (much like pizza with no crust). According to Trump, he wanted to mind his waistline.