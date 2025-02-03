The Bizarre Way Donald Trump Eats His Pizza Still Has Us Scratching Our Heads
No matter where you stand on his politics, you've got to admit that Donald Trump has some pretty kooky eating habits. One of Trump's biggest crimes against food is eating well-done steak doused in ketchup. Perhaps we only find that odd because we expect the financially elite to dine in style. On the other hand, The Donald has never tried to diminish his obsession with fast food. In 2011, he was caught demonstrating an eating habit that one might expect from a man with seven homes: He ate his pizza with a fork and knife. Le gasp! But that's not the wackiest part...
At the time, Trump said he fancified his pizza-eating experience with cutlery because he prefers his pie sans crust. That's right, the 47th president isn't a big crust guy (or at least wasn't back then). He explained that he uses his fork and knife to scrape the cheese and toppings off, skipping the doughy part altogether. To all the keto-heads out there, this might sound like a totally normal thing to do. And Trump's reasoning was familiar — but none too satisfying (much like pizza with no crust). According to Trump, he wanted to mind his waistline.
Perhaps it was just a fad
In the past, Donald Trump has said that when it comes to pizza, he's all toppings and no crust. However, it hasn't always been that way. As a person who has been in the public eye for his entire adult life, he's also been caught crust in hand a time or two. In 1999, Trump appeared in a commercial for Pizza Hut's The Big New Yorker, which has extra-large slices to make folding the crust easier. Before that, he was in another Pizza Hut commercial with his then wife, Ivana, in which he suggests they eat their stuffed-crust pizza "the wrong way" — crust first. Ivana later said she hated that Pizza Hut commercial, as it features him making a remark about her only being "entitled to half."
In 2023, Trump was seen eating a slice of pizza (with the crust still very much present) and offering his half-eaten food to some supporters. They politely declined. It has also been reported that pizza (along with McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Diet Coke) were always stocked on his jet, Trump Force One, during his 2016 campaign. If he was still only eating the toppings, we wonder what became of the uneaten, in-flight crust. Perhaps he offered it to the crew!
Keep the pizza train rolling
Although Donald Trump was once the star of Pizza Hut's marketing campaign, he might also be a Domino's guy. When attending a 2024 football face off between Alabama and Georgia, he requested tailgating fare in the form of Domino's Pizza, McDonald's Filet-o-Fish, stadium hot dogs, and — of course — Diet Coke. (If you've ever wondered what's on Trumps's typical daily menu, it's apparently no fewer than a dozen of those sodas per day.) However, Trump has shown us that he isn't above supporting a local restaurant when the situation calls for it. During his criminal trial in 2024, Trump and his legal team got a takeout order of 14 pizzas from a New York shop called Pie Guys. The toppings included pepperoni, sausage, chicken, bacon, and ranch.
Though Trump's love for fast food seems as strong as ever, his nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made it clear he intends to clean up America's diet. But will he have the support of the president? RFK has compared the food on Trump Force One to poison. He later appeared in an Instagram post from Donald Trump Jr. that showed him and the president (along with Elon Musk and others) sharing a table full of McDonald's on Trump's private jet. "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW," Trump Jr. wrote.