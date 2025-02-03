Don't Be Afraid To Order This Shot (The Bartender Won't Hate You)

Some drink orders have earned a reputation for frustrating bartenders — mojitos with their muddled mint and appletinis with their sticky-sweet mix are just two examples of drinks bartenders are begging you to stop ordering. Where shots are concerned, the pain point is usually layered liquors or obscure ingredients in specialty drinks. However, one shot that unjustly gets a bad rap is the lemon drop.

In an exclusive chat with Mashed, Lexi Parker, lead bartender at Poka Lola Social Club in Denver, explains, "Lemon drop shots are basic, but they're definitely tasty, so I totally get why someone would want to order one of these." In reality, most bartenders probably find satisfaction in creating drinks that genuinely please their patrons, so if a lemon drop is what you're craving, don't hesitate to ask. "In general, my job as a bartender is to make someone something that they want to drink," Parker adds.

For those unfamiliar, lemon drop shots are made with vodka, lemon juice (often fresh-squeezed), and simple syrup shaken over ice and strained into a shot glass rimmed with sugar or garnished with a lemon slice. The result is a bright, sweet-tart shot that's incredibly satisfying. Unlike complicated layered shots, crafting a lemon drop is fairly straightforward. The shot is loved for its simplicity, balancing the sweetness of sugar with the bright tang of citrus.

