Don't Be Afraid To Order This Shot (The Bartender Won't Hate You)
Some drink orders have earned a reputation for frustrating bartenders — mojitos with their muddled mint and appletinis with their sticky-sweet mix are just two examples of drinks bartenders are begging you to stop ordering. Where shots are concerned, the pain point is usually layered liquors or obscure ingredients in specialty drinks. However, one shot that unjustly gets a bad rap is the lemon drop.
In an exclusive chat with Mashed, Lexi Parker, lead bartender at Poka Lola Social Club in Denver, explains, "Lemon drop shots are basic, but they're definitely tasty, so I totally get why someone would want to order one of these." In reality, most bartenders probably find satisfaction in creating drinks that genuinely please their patrons, so if a lemon drop is what you're craving, don't hesitate to ask. "In general, my job as a bartender is to make someone something that they want to drink," Parker adds.
For those unfamiliar, lemon drop shots are made with vodka, lemon juice (often fresh-squeezed), and simple syrup shaken over ice and strained into a shot glass rimmed with sugar or garnished with a lemon slice. The result is a bright, sweet-tart shot that's incredibly satisfying. Unlike complicated layered shots, crafting a lemon drop is fairly straightforward. The shot is loved for its simplicity, balancing the sweetness of sugar with the bright tang of citrus.
The lemon drop's sweet legacy
The lemon drop shot originated in the 1970s at a San Francisco bar called Henry Africa's, credited as the first "fern bar" (a style characterized by potted plants and antique decor), catering to young professionals. Lemon drops maintain their reputation as one of the most popular shots, rivaled by other classics like green tea shots (Jameson, peach schnapps, and sour mix) and kamikaze shots (vodka, triple sec, and lime juice). While slightly more labor-intensive than a straight whiskey or vodka shot, these options are reliable crowd-pleasers that most bartenders don't mind preparing. Not everyone has the palate or tolerance for a straight liquor shot, so bartenders won't judge you for requesting a mixed shot that will go down smooth.
The bottom line is that it's okay to order a shot you genuinely enjoy — even if some may consider it "basic." A bartender's job is to serve and delight, and most take pride in crafting fun, flavorful drinks. "Unless [the order is] something ridiculous or clearly not something our bar would carry, I'm always happy to make someone a mixed shot, even if it's a typical one like a lemon drop or green tea," Lexi Parker tells Mashed. That said, it's always important to be mindful when ordering, especially in busy settings. Patience and kindness go a long way. Treat your bartender with dignity and respect, and they'll be happy to whip up whatever you desire. After all, bartending is all about creating an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.