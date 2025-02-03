Ingredients That'll Be Sure To Spice Up Your Nacho Cheese Sauce

To be clear, there is nothing wrong with nacho cheese sauce. All cheese is good cheese, and nachos can be optimized in endless ways. You can bake sheet pan nachos and load them with cheeses and pulled pork, or engineer them to taste just like Taco Bell's triple-layer nachos (with just five ingredients). There are also subtler ways to make a difference with a platter of nachos. We're talking about spice. And we're following the lead of Dan Whalen, a cookbook author and the blogger behind The Food in My Beard, which specializes in "creative comfort food twists and mash-ups."

As Whalen explains to Mashed, it's easy enough to add a bit of heat to nachos, and you can do it in a variety of ways. "A pinch of cayenne will go a long way for heat and won't break the sauce or add texture," Whalen says. Of course, how much you use is up to you, but you'll want to add it gingerly and taste as you go. Remember, cayenne is potent stuff!

But it's also just the beginning: Whalen notes that cayenne "adds heat without doing anything for the flavor." Ingredients like hot sauce and fresh jalapeños do. You've just got to know the best way to add them.