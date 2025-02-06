​​The One Condiment Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Must Always Have On Hand

Jalen Hurts, the quarterback who has led the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LIX, is recognized for his methodical, dual-threat approach on the field, seamlessly combining strategic passing with dynamic rushing. His leadership and ability to deliver in crucial moments have garnered attention across the NFL. When it comes to Hurts' appetite off the field, though, one essential he can't go without is Louisiana Hot Sauce (not to be confused with Frank's RedHot).

Born in Houston, Texas, Hurts' love for the sauce speaks to its popularity across the South, where it's a staple in many households and restaurants. "Being where I'm from, I mean, we put this on everything," Hurts shared in a 2022 GQ interview, emphasizing that he won't use any other sauce. The tangy, fiery condiment — made from aged cayenne peppers, distilled vinegar, and salt — has a distinctive, bold heat that sets it apart from other sauces. Unlike Frank's, which is made with garlic powder, or Tabasco, which undergoes a long aging process, Louisiana Hot Sauce has a more direct, vinegar-forward kick that complements the peppers' natural spice.

Five months after his GQ feature, Hurts' passion for Louisiana Hot Sauce led to a partnership with the brand, resulting in a signature-edition hot sauce. Proceeds from each bottle go toward the OneMindSet Foundation, a nonprofit organization Hurts supports to empower underserved communities.

