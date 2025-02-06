The One Condiment Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Must Always Have On Hand
Jalen Hurts, the quarterback who has led the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LIX, is recognized for his methodical, dual-threat approach on the field, seamlessly combining strategic passing with dynamic rushing. His leadership and ability to deliver in crucial moments have garnered attention across the NFL. When it comes to Hurts' appetite off the field, though, one essential he can't go without is Louisiana Hot Sauce (not to be confused with Frank's RedHot).
Born in Houston, Texas, Hurts' love for the sauce speaks to its popularity across the South, where it's a staple in many households and restaurants. "Being where I'm from, I mean, we put this on everything," Hurts shared in a 2022 GQ interview, emphasizing that he won't use any other sauce. The tangy, fiery condiment — made from aged cayenne peppers, distilled vinegar, and salt — has a distinctive, bold heat that sets it apart from other sauces. Unlike Frank's, which is made with garlic powder, or Tabasco, which undergoes a long aging process, Louisiana Hot Sauce has a more direct, vinegar-forward kick that complements the peppers' natural spice.
Five months after his GQ feature, Hurts' passion for Louisiana Hot Sauce led to a partnership with the brand, resulting in a signature-edition hot sauce. Proceeds from each bottle go toward the OneMindSet Foundation, a nonprofit organization Hurts supports to empower underserved communities.
The science behind the sauce
For athletes like Jalen Hurts, we can only imagine that food isn't just fuel — it's a source of comfort and a connection to home. While professional athletes are often associated with strict, nutrient-packed diets, the foods they can't stop eating are surprisingly relatable. From fast food to crispy bacon, these foods provide a sense of normalcy amid the high-pressure demands of their careers. It's easy to imagine Hurts sprinkling his signature Louisiana Hot Sauce on everything from postgame wings to breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and pancakes, which pair surprisingly well with hot sauce.
Hot sauce isn't just about taste. There's arguably some science at play, too. The capsaicin in peppers can reduce inflammation, improve cognition, and even increase energy, which doesn't sound too bad for someone putting their body through the physical toll of an NFL season. But like anything else, balance is crucial. High sodium levels in hot sauce can strain the heart and lead to acid reflux. Yet, compared to the physical risks football players face every time they step on the field, we doubt that a little extra spice is a major concern for athletes like Hurts. In the end, it's the resilience that shines through, whether in the game or in the rituals that keep athletes grounded. For Hurts, Louisiana Hot Sauce is more than just a condiment. It's a connection to his roots, a familiar comfort, and a small but meaningful part of everyday life.