Mistakes Everyone Makes With Buffalo Chicken Dip

The teams may change and the arena may be different each year, but one thing you can count on as a popular Super Bowl food staple is the spicy kick of Buffalo chicken dip. This classic creation hasn't always been part of the celebration, but once it joined the circuit it became a mainstay as one of the standard dishes guests go looking for among any game day spread. This beloved must-try Super Bowl recipe is such an expected part of the menu, adding it to your roster could be the Hail Mary pass that helps your get-together score extra points.

Unless you made Buffalo chicken dip once or twice in the past, you may find yourself struggling with some of the aspects of the recipe. Whether you use the wrong type of cheese or find your finished dish spicy enough to set your tongue on fire, there are common mistakes that everyone has made when perfecting their version. The good thing about mistakes is there are usually simple solutions to get you out of the danger zone and into the end zone. Here's a list of some common errors and potential solutions that can set your Buffalo chicken dip on the path to party food victory.