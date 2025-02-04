Why Are Egg Prices Skyrocketing In 2025 And Will They Get Cheaper?
A defining factor in the 2024 presidential election, egg prices remain a concern for consumers in the U.S. in light of the mounting cases of avian flu, which have resulted in the deaths of over 111 million birds since 2022 . The bird flu outbreak has caused egg inflation to impact some states worse than others due to laws that dictate cage-free egg operations. However, the entire country is feeling the effects. According to the USDA, egg prices rose by 8.4% in December 2024, and the agency anticipates a 20.3% increase over the course of 2025. Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, offered a similar projection when speaking with CNN in January 2025, stating, "Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we're in this for a while ... Until we have time without a detection, unfortunately this very, very tight egg supply is going to continue."
While the avian flu's effects are the primary factor driving up the cost of eggs, inflation is also playing a role in the price hikes. According to USDA data, the overall cost of food in the U.S. is expected to rise by 2.2% in 2025. Along with eggs, coffee, beef, and other grocery store staples are projected to increase in price over the course of the year.
How can consumers deal with the rising cost of eggs?
Eggs actually have a lot to offer in terms of nutrition, as they contain essential nutrients like vitamins A, B5, and B2, along with minerals like phosphorus and selenium (though it's worth noting that eating eggs on a daily basis can negatively affect cholesterol levels depending on a person's diet and health). Consequently, eggs often play a crucial nutritional role for many, and they're also essential for baking. This has led many consumers to wonder what they can do to offset the increasing cost of eggs.
First and foremost, properly storing your eggs ensures that none go spoiled before you can use them. Your refrigerator is the best place for eggs, provided that the temperature is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler. Eggs should be stored in their original carton, as it protects against evaporation, but you can also keep them in an airtight container filled with water if you've already threw the carton out. You might also want to look into egg substitutes such as plant-based versions as well as options like tofu, crushed bananas, or aquafaba, the liquid inside cans of chickpeas (though aquafaba can be sourced from other legumes, too). With both avian flu and inflation projected to impact the cost of eggs in the coming year, American consumers should anticipate ongoing sticker shock when shopping for this grocery staple.