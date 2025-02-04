Why Are Egg Prices Skyrocketing In 2025 And Will They Get Cheaper?

A defining factor in the 2024 presidential election, egg prices remain a concern for consumers in the U.S. in light of the mounting cases of avian flu, which have resulted in the deaths of over 111 million birds since 2022 . The bird flu outbreak has caused egg inflation to impact some states worse than others due to laws that dictate cage-free egg operations. However, the entire country is feeling the effects. According to the USDA, egg prices rose by 8.4% in December 2024, and the agency anticipates a 20.3% increase over the course of 2025. Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, offered a similar projection when speaking with CNN in January 2025, stating, "Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we're in this for a while ... Until we have time without a detection, unfortunately this very, very tight egg supply is going to continue."

While the avian flu's effects are the primary factor driving up the cost of eggs, inflation is also playing a role in the price hikes. According to USDA data, the overall cost of food in the U.S. is expected to rise by 2.2% in 2025. Along with eggs, coffee, beef, and other grocery store staples are projected to increase in price over the course of the year.