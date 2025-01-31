Buffalo Wild Wings Is Serving Up Free Wings If This Happens At The Super Bowl

Chicken wings are just one of many snacks that can liven up any Super Bowl party (along with tasty eats like soft pretzel bites and pigs in a blanket), but Buffalo Wild Wings is offering the chance to extend the deliciousness well beyond game day. In an email sent to Mashed, the popular wing chain revealed a massive deal it's offering all across the nation, provided that the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs goes into overtime on February 9. If it does, customers will be privy to six free wings (either traditional or boneless) on February 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in their local time zone. This deal is good for dine-in or in-person takeout customers only, meaning it can't be combined with food delivery.

While free wings are always tempting (especially since BWW's get their distinctive taste from beef shortening, which is known for its rich, meaty flavor), fans of the chain can also take advantage of its Value Bundles to ensure their guests are satisfied during the big game. When ordering one of these Value Bundles, which pair up wings and fries, customers can choose from sauces like Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, and Maple Chipotle, among many others.