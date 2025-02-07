There Are A Lot Of Familiar Faces In The 2025 Pringles Super Bowl Commercial
When the Super Bowl comes around, companies invest more money, thought, and celebrity appearances into their commercials than most other times of the year. The iconic stackable chip brand Pringles is an avid participant in football advertising, and it has an unforgettable Super Bowl LIX campaign with many familiar faces. Actors Adam Brody and Nick Offerman as well as basketball player James Harden have been revealed to be the official ensemble in the upcoming Big Game ad. If one celebrity endorsement can make an impact on a brand, why not three?
The 2024 Pringles' ad saw Chris Pratt in a mustache, resembling the iconic Pringles mascot, and the chip seems to be continuing this trend with another facial hair-influenced campaign. After a teaser posted on Instagram had followers guessing who the celebrity cast could be (Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Jason Kelce were among some of the incorrect guesses), the brand posted a video revealing the actual line-up. In the clip, Brody describes Offerman's mustache as one that can "expertly work a table saw," while Offerman describes Harden as "someone who has a mustache so strong, people think it's a beard." There have been some fun teasers, too. In one, Offerman is bird watching and seems to spot a unique species (could it be flying mustaches?), and in another, Harden scribbles beards on the Pringles logo much like his own.
New Pringles flavors are on the way
The overall 2025 campaign plays up each celebrity's traits while emphasizing the importance of good snacks on game day. For each of the stars, three new Pringles flavors will hit stores: loaded potato skins, seven-layer dip, and beer can chicken. Each of these flavors is inspired by quintessential game day snacks.
Furthermore, the brand has been collaborating with influencers to increase their reach and pique fan interest. Adam Brody met up with Meredith Hayden, creator of Wishbone Kitchen to make pizza nachos — original Pringles topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil. Next, James Haden collaborated with barber Victor Fontanez of VicBlends to get a new haircut before the big game (which was really just a Pringles logo-inspired mustache). As for Nick Offerman, his mustache must already be Pringles-approved. (This isn't Offerman's first Super Bowl collaboration. Last year, he teamed up Aubrey Plaza for Parks and Rec reunion in a Mountain Dew commercial.)