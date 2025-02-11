Out Of The Most Popular McDonald's Menu Items, This One Is The Best
When you think of McDonald's, the Big Mac or fries probably come to mind first, but there's one menu item that may just top them all — the apple pie. While it might not be the first thing you plan on ordering, this dessert doesn't disappoint. Piping hot, gooey, and sweet, the apple pie is easily the best of McDonald's most popular menu items.
Mashed tried 16 of the fast food chain's offerings, ranging from coffee to french fries to burgers, and ranked them on taste, value, and how they compare to items from competing chains (like the Quarter Pounder vs. Whopper). Taste was the most important factor. If the food isn't good, not even the best price can redeem it.
Served piping hot, the apple pie stands out for its exceptional flavor and texture. Inside its flakey crust is a jammy, cinnamon-kissed apple filling that tastes surprisingly balanced and fresh. It's not overly sugary, allowing the apple flavor to shine through. It also has just the right amount of spices and acidity to keep things refreshing. (You can even level up your dessert game with this McDonald's TikTok hack that combines the pie with vanilla soft serve.)
A sweet deal with a delicious legacy
Our taster snagged the apple pie for only $0.99 at their local McDonald's. Of course, we live in a world where fast food prices have been rising at a rate that repels some customers, so this item might have gotten more expensive since then. Also, keep in mind that costs can vary according to location, so you might end up spending a buck or two more in some places. However, even a price tag in the $1 to $3 range seems reasonable, and it's nice to know you can still get a hot, satisfying dessert for pocket change. Of course, the cost isn't the only thing about the pie that has changed over time.
The apple pie hit McDonald's menus in 1968. Unsurprisingly, the sweet treat has undergone many transformations over the years. It was originally a fried dessert. McDonald's switched to baking it in 1992, and many fans lamented the change. In more recent years, the pie's ingredient list has moved away from corn syrup and artificial ingredients (like sorbitol, dextrose, and soy lecithin). Nevertheless, this modern version of the apple pie reigns supreme — like it always has.