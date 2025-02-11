Out Of The Most Popular McDonald's Menu Items, This One Is The Best

When you think of McDonald's, the Big Mac or fries probably come to mind first, but there's one menu item that may just top them all — the apple pie. While it might not be the first thing you plan on ordering, this dessert doesn't disappoint. Piping hot, gooey, and sweet, the apple pie is easily the best of McDonald's most popular menu items.

Mashed tried 16 of the fast food chain's offerings, ranging from coffee to french fries to burgers, and ranked them on taste, value, and how they compare to items from competing chains (like the Quarter Pounder vs. Whopper). Taste was the most important factor. If the food isn't good, not even the best price can redeem it.

Served piping hot, the apple pie stands out for its exceptional flavor and texture. Inside its flakey crust is a jammy, cinnamon-kissed apple filling that tastes surprisingly balanced and fresh. It's not overly sugary, allowing the apple flavor to shine through. It also has just the right amount of spices and acidity to keep things refreshing. (You can even level up your dessert game with this McDonald's TikTok hack that combines the pie with vanilla soft serve.)

