Here's What To Know About 3 Southern Girls From Kitchen Nightmares

Devotees of "Kitchen Nightmares" aren't shy about expressing their wishes for future seasons, from the desire to cover locations outside of the East Coast to complaints about the show's dramatic editing style. The ninth season of this reality TV show premiered on January 7, and ardent fans of chef Gordon Ramsay and his penchant for angrily yelling on television are poised to see if their wishes come to fruition. While it's impossible to know everything the season will hold as it unfolds, we do know that New Orleans-based restaurant 3 Southern Girls, will make an appearance.

Advertisement

We did a little digging and found out some interesting info about the establishment, which was founded by chef Gabrielle Smith in 2020. Since then, 3 Southern Girls has made a name for itself by offering folksy Southern staples like fried catfish, seafood plates with smothered okra, and red beans and rice. While the menu appears pretty solid, especially for fans of Southern cuisine, Ramsay's visit indicates that 3 Southern Girls is in need of guidance that only a world-famous chef can provide.