Try Making Cabbage The Japanese Way And You'll Never Go Back

At long last, cabbage is getting the respect it's owed. Long relegated to gloopy, sugary coleslaws or boiled to death on the stove, this cruciferous vegetable has a satisfying crunch, tons of nutrients, and a mild, lightly peppery flavor that plays well in all sorts of preparations. In other words, cabbage can be very good. But can it be hard to resist?

Advertisement

That's the promise of yamitsuki cabbage, a Japanese dish rapidly becoming popular in the U.S. You can find it on restaurant menus in such cities as New York and Los Angeles. It's characterized by deeply savory, umami flavors — so much so that another name for it is shio kabetsu, or "salty cabbage." However, "yamitsuki" is definitely a more powerful moniker. It literally means "addictive." In Japan, this dish is a popular drinking food, served at izakayas to nosh on between sips of beer.

Uncooked and minimally dressed, yamitsuki cabbage can bear a bit of resemblance to coleslaw, depending on how the latter is done. Mashed's coleslaw recipe, for instance, dials the mayo way back, skips the sugar altogether, and includes a bracing dose of apple cider vinegar. If you've got fresh cabbage on hand, you have almost everything you need for yamitsuki cabbage. The ingredients couldn't be simpler: Many recipes call for just salt, garlic, and sesame oil.

Advertisement