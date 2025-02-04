The Hot Sauce That's Heating Up America's Taste Buds

Tried and true fans of hot sauce aren't shy about naming their favorite brands and shaming those that they feel fall below expectations. While folks with opposing preferences might have their own hot takes, it's tough to argue with cold hard facts. That is precisely what Instacart brings to the table when designating America's favorite hot sauce. Using sales information collected over the course of 2024, the company determined a clear winner among shoppers in the U.S. Frank's RedHot was No. 1, with Sriracha and Cholula taking second and third place respectively.

In fairness to Sriracha, it exhibited impressive growth following a 2023 shortage which got so bad that eBay sellers started charging absurd prices for individual bottles (sometimes $80 or more). However, Frank's RedHot absolutely dominated hearts and bellies throughout much of the country. In fact, it was the most purchased hot sauce on the platform in a whopping 29 states.