Taylor Swift's Luxurious Super Bowl Suite Has A Mouthwatering Food Menu

Attending the Super Bowl in person is a dream for many football fans, but for a world-famous celebrity like Taylor Swift, it's a way to show support and appreciation for boyfriend Travis Kelce, tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a report from People, Swift and guests, like other big names attending the game, will be seated in their very own Super Bowl suite, which are luxury digs that can cost up to $1,950,000 to reserve. Along with comfortable accommodations, this year's Super Bowl suites also feature an expansive menu of gourmet eats courtesy of Sodexo Live!, a hospitality group catering to events and venues.

While it's not entirely clear what Swift's specific menu will include, suites for this year's Super Bowl will be jam-packed with high-end foods, including tomahawk steaks, which, along with picanha, is one of the best cuts you can use for a caveman-style steak. These aren't just any tomahawks, however, as the bone of each steak will bear the Super Bowl LIX logo for an added bit of flair. Swift and co. will also be able to snack on sky-high seafood plates, sushi, and sandwich platters, along with other guests lucky (and wealthy) enough to snag a coveted Super Bowl suite.