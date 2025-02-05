Taylor Swift's Luxurious Super Bowl Suite Has A Mouthwatering Food Menu
Attending the Super Bowl in person is a dream for many football fans, but for a world-famous celebrity like Taylor Swift, it's a way to show support and appreciation for boyfriend Travis Kelce, tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a report from People, Swift and guests, like other big names attending the game, will be seated in their very own Super Bowl suite, which are luxury digs that can cost up to $1,950,000 to reserve. Along with comfortable accommodations, this year's Super Bowl suites also feature an expansive menu of gourmet eats courtesy of Sodexo Live!, a hospitality group catering to events and venues.
While it's not entirely clear what Swift's specific menu will include, suites for this year's Super Bowl will be jam-packed with high-end foods, including tomahawk steaks, which, along with picanha, is one of the best cuts you can use for a caveman-style steak. These aren't just any tomahawks, however, as the bone of each steak will bear the Super Bowl LIX logo for an added bit of flair. Swift and co. will also be able to snack on sky-high seafood plates, sushi, and sandwich platters, along with other guests lucky (and wealthy) enough to snag a coveted Super Bowl suite.
The menu for Super Bowl LIX features lots of Louisiana staples
Speaking with People, Carmen Callo, national executive chef for Sodexo Live!, said that the goal of the Super Bowl LIX menu was to combine the typical game-day eats with classics of Louisiana cuisine. Accordingly, the chef hopes the selection represents "a global melting pot that makes New Orleans so special." Of course, a Louisiana-inspired menu must include po' boy sandwiches, and attendees of the Super Bowl can choose from three distinct styles. In addition to gulf shrimp, one of the sandwiches will also feature a short rib that's been smoked for nine hours to ensure the deepest possible flavor and most succulent texture.
Other game-day sandwiches include Cajun-style beef brisket, jambalaya, and alligator sausage enveloped by two crusty slices of French bread. As for beverages, the spicy bloody Mary features an impressive selection of garnishes, including spicy okra, cheese, and bacon, among other additions. While some claim that Taylor Swift's preferred boozy beverage is a French blonde, it may be hard to pass up such a feat of cocktail engineering.
How does the Super Bowl menu compare to Taylor's favorite foods?
Food and affection seem to go hand in hand in Taylor Swift's world. Just consider that the award-winning songwriter once baked cinnamon rolls for boyfriend Travis Kelce in anticipation of an upcoming game. In fact, Swift is known for wowing friends and loved ones with her baking and cooking skills, which makes sense when you consider that many people look at preparing meals for others as an act of love.
It's hard to imagine anyone finding fault with this year's Super Bowl LIX suites spread, especially when you're celebrating such a special occasion as watching the person you love (hopefully) make their way to victory. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and if victorious, Kelce and the team will be the first in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowl battles in three consecutive years. As for Swift's personal food philosophy, the singer believes in balance when it comes to healthy eating versus indulging. She's also said that she's a fan of comfort foods, as well as hearty offerings like burgers and fries, so it's likely that the selection at Super Bowl LIX will be to her liking.