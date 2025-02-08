Hawaiian-Style Chicken Long Rice Soup Recipe
Chicken noodle soup is the ultimate comfort food, with its rich, savory warmth guaranteed to soothe the soul. And, while you might already have a go-to recipe for this cozy classic, maybe it's time to branch out and try one with a bit of a twist. Thankfully, this Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup offers the opportunity to do just that. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this aromatic take on the basic chicken-noodle base features fragrant ginger, silky, extra-long bean thread noodles, and a light, flavorful broth.
Despite the name, this soup does not in fact contain rice, with the term actually referring to the "long rice" bean thread noodles. It's a dish rooted in Hawaii's rich cultural history, originally brought to the country by Chinese immigrants but still enjoyed by locals to this day. And you can absolutely taste the Asian influence here, with the soy sauce and added aromatics giving the soup a unique flair that makes it feel that bit more elevated.
Super simple to prep, this Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup is the perfect solution when you're looking for something wholesome and warming. It's packed with vibrant, umami-rich flavors, and the combination of soft, springy noodles and tender shredded chicken make it feel oh-so hearty. Plus, this recipe is easily adaptable, with the opportunity to add extra garnishes like a sprinkling of sesame seeds or squeeze of lime juice, or even build a ramen-style bowl.
Gather the ingredients for Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup
For the base of this soup, you'll use chicken broth. For the aromatics, there's garlic, ginger, and onion. Then, grab some bean thread noodles (mung bean, cellophane, or glass noodles), skinless and boneless chicken thighs, soy sauce, salt, and black pepper. To garnish the soup, you'll want some chopped green onions.
Step 1: Add broth and aromatics to pot
Add the chicken broth, garlic, ginger, onions, and soy sauce to a large lidded pot and bring to a boil.
Step 2: Add the chicken
Add the chicken thighs.
Step 3: Simmer
Cover the pot and lower to a simmer for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Remove the chicken
Remove the chicken thighs from the soup.
Step 5: Shred the chicken
Shred the chicken.
Step 6: Add shredded chicken and noodles to pot
Return the chicken to the pot, along with the noodles, and simmer for a final 5 minutes.
Step 7: Season the soup
Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Garnish with the green onions and serve.
Hawaiian-Style Chicken Long Rice Soup Recipe
This Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup - which doesn't actually contain any rice - is an umami-rich take on classic chicken noodle soup.
Ingredients
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 inch chunk of ginger, chopped
- ½ yellow onion, sliced
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- 8 ounces bean thread noodles
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- 3 green onions (chopped, green parts only), to garnish
Directions
- Add the chicken broth, garlic, ginger, onions, and soy sauce to a large lidded pot and bring to a boil.
- Add the chicken thighs.
- Cover the pot and lower to a simmer for 30 minutes.
- Remove the chicken thighs from the soup.
- Shred the chicken.
- Return the chicken to the pot, along with the noodles, and simmer for a final 5 minutes.
- Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
- Garnish with the green onions and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|604
|Total Fat
|23.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|121.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|66.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|6.7 g
|Sodium
|1,329.8 mg
|Protein
|29.3 g
What other types of meat could I use in this soup recipe?
Chicken thighs make for a tender and flavorful choice in this Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup, but feel free to get creative with other meats or protein sources if desired. If you prefer leaner cuts, boneless chicken breasts will also work well here. Just be careful not to overcook them, as they become dry more easily than thigh meat. Or, to switch up the flavor and texture altogether, go for thinly sliced pieces of pork shoulder or tenderloin. This will really amp up the savory richness of the soup. Just simmer the pork until tender and shred it just like you would the chicken. Thin strips of beef steak or brisket are also a great alternative, giving the soup a bold, meaty flavor. And if you have leftover turkey from a holiday meal, shred it up and use this as a quick and easy swap for the chicken.
For a lighter and more elegant version of this soup, try peeled shrimp or chunks of firm white fish like cod. Just ensure these are added towards the end of the simmering stage to avoid overcooking. You could absolutely create a vegetarian version of this soup too, by using vegetable broth rather than chicken, and opting for cubes of firm or extra firm tofu as your protein source.
Can I use other types of noodles in this soup?
In the world of cooking, there are a wide selection of noodles to choose from, with each offering a slightly different thickness, taste, and texture. While bean thread noodles are a key ingredient in a traditional chicken long rice soup, you can absolutely try switching these out for other varieties if preferred.
Firstly, rice noodles would make a great substitute here, with their soft, silky texture working beautifully in light broths. Look for thin varieties like vermicelli for a similar feel to bean thread noodles. If you're after something a little heartier, try soba noodles. Made from buckwheat, these noodles are slightly thicker, and will add a subtle nutty flavor to the soup. Or, for something thicker still, go for udon noodles. These chewy, wheat-based noodles would be great for giving the soup a more filling and comforting vibe. Curly ramen noodles would be a fitting addition too, with both fresh or dried versions being great options.
For a low-carb alternative, you could even opt for spiralized zucchini noodles. These will pack plenty of extra nutrients into the soup whilst still keeping things satisfying. Add them just before serving to prevent overcooking.