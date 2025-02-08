Hawaiian-Style Chicken Long Rice Soup Recipe

By Catherine Brookes and Mashed Staff
Bowl of chicken noodle soup with green onions Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Chicken noodle soup is the ultimate comfort food, with its rich, savory warmth guaranteed to soothe the soul. And, while you might already have a go-to recipe for this cozy classic, maybe it's time to branch out and try one with a bit of a twist. Thankfully, this Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup offers the opportunity to do just that. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this aromatic take on the basic chicken-noodle base features fragrant ginger, silky, extra-long bean thread noodles, and a light, flavorful broth.

Advertisement

Despite the name, this soup does not in fact contain rice, with the term actually referring to the "long rice" bean thread noodles. It's a dish rooted in Hawaii's rich cultural history, originally brought to the country by Chinese immigrants but still enjoyed by locals to this day. And you can absolutely taste the Asian influence here, with the soy sauce and added aromatics giving the soup a unique flair that makes it feel that bit more elevated.

Super simple to prep, this Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup is the perfect solution when you're looking for something wholesome and warming. It's packed with vibrant, umami-rich flavors, and the combination of soft, springy noodles and tender shredded chicken make it feel oh-so hearty. Plus, this recipe is easily adaptable, with the opportunity to add extra garnishes like a sprinkling of sesame seeds or squeeze of lime juice, or even build a ramen-style bowl.

Advertisement

Gather the ingredients for Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup

Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup ingredients laid out Catherine Brookes/Mashed

For the base of this soup, you'll use chicken broth. For the aromatics, there's garlic, ginger, and onion. Then, grab some bean thread noodles (mung bean, cellophane, or glass noodles), skinless and boneless chicken thighs, soy sauce, salt, and black pepper. To garnish the soup, you'll want some chopped green onions.

Advertisement

Step 1: Add broth and aromatics to pot

Chicken broth, sliced onions, and garlic in casserole pot Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the chicken broth, garlic, ginger, onions, and soy sauce to a large lidded pot and bring to a boil.

Step 2: Add the chicken

Chicken, broth, and onions in casserole pot Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the chicken thighs.

Step 3: Simmer

Chicken, broth, and onions in casserole pot Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Cover the pot and lower to a simmer for 30 minutes.

Step 4: Remove the chicken

Cooked chicken thighs on wooden cutting board Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Remove the chicken thighs from the soup.

Step 5: Shred the chicken

Shredded chicken on wooden cutting board Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Shred the chicken.

Step 6: Add shredded chicken and noodles to pot

Chicken noodle soup in casserole pot Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Return the chicken to the pot, along with the noodles, and simmer for a final 5 minutes.

Step 7: Season the soup

Chicken noodle soup in casserole pot Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Step 8: Garnish and serve

Chicken noodle soup in casserole pot with green onions Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Garnish with the green onions and serve.

Hawaiian-Style Chicken Long Rice Soup Recipe

No Ratings
Print

This Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup - which doesn't actually contain any rice - is an umami-rich take on classic chicken noodle soup.

Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
40
minutes
servings
4
Servings
Two bowls of chicken noodle soup with green onions
Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • 6 cups chicken broth
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 inch chunk of ginger, chopped
  • ½ yellow onion, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • 8 ounces bean thread noodles
  • salt, to taste
  • black pepper, to taste
  • 3 green onions (chopped, green parts only), to garnish

Directions

  1. Add the chicken broth, garlic, ginger, onions, and soy sauce to a large lidded pot and bring to a boil.
  2. Add the chicken thighs.
  3. Cover the pot and lower to a simmer for 30 minutes.
  4. Remove the chicken thighs from the soup.
  5. Shred the chicken.
  6. Return the chicken to the pot, along with the noodles, and simmer for a final 5 minutes.
  7. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
  8. Garnish with the green onions and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 604
Total Fat 23.4 g
Saturated Fat 6.3 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 121.9 mg
Total Carbohydrates 66.9 g
Dietary Fiber 1.4 g
Total Sugars 6.7 g
Sodium 1,329.8 mg
Protein 29.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What other types of meat could I use in this soup recipe?

Chicken noodle soup in casserole pot with green onions Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Chicken thighs make for a tender and flavorful choice in this Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup, but feel free to get creative with other meats or protein sources if desired. If you prefer leaner cuts, boneless chicken breasts will also work well here. Just be careful not to overcook them, as they become dry more easily than thigh meat. Or, to switch up the flavor and texture altogether, go for thinly sliced pieces of pork shoulder or tenderloin. This will really amp up the savory richness of the soup. Just simmer the pork until tender and shred it just like you would the chicken. Thin strips of beef steak or brisket are also a great alternative, giving the soup a bold, meaty flavor. And if you have leftover turkey from a holiday meal, shred it up and use this as a quick and easy swap for the chicken.

Advertisement

For a lighter and more elegant version of this soup, try peeled shrimp or chunks of firm white fish like cod. Just ensure these are added towards the end of the simmering stage to avoid overcooking. You could absolutely create a vegetarian version of this soup too, by using vegetable broth rather than chicken, and opting for cubes of firm or extra firm tofu as your protein source.

Can I use other types of noodles in this soup?

Chicken noodle soup in casserole pot with green onions Catherine Brookes/Mashed

In the world of cooking, there are a wide selection of noodles to choose from, with each offering a slightly different thickness, taste, and texture. While bean thread noodles are a key ingredient in a traditional chicken long rice soup, you can absolutely try switching these out for other varieties if preferred.

Advertisement

Firstly, rice noodles would make a great substitute here, with their soft, silky texture working beautifully in light broths. Look for thin varieties like vermicelli for a similar feel to bean thread noodles. If you're after something a little heartier, try soba noodles. Made from buckwheat, these noodles are slightly thicker, and will add a subtle nutty flavor to the soup. Or, for something thicker still, go for udon noodles. These chewy, wheat-based noodles would be great for giving the soup a more filling and comforting vibe. Curly ramen noodles would be a fitting addition too, with both fresh or dried versions being great options.

For a low-carb alternative, you could even opt for spiralized zucchini noodles. These will pack plenty of extra nutrients into the soup whilst still keeping things satisfying. Add them just before serving to prevent overcooking.

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement