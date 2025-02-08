Hawaiian-Style Chicken Long Rice Soup Recipe

Chicken noodle soup is the ultimate comfort food, with its rich, savory warmth guaranteed to soothe the soul. And, while you might already have a go-to recipe for this cozy classic, maybe it's time to branch out and try one with a bit of a twist. Thankfully, this Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup offers the opportunity to do just that. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this aromatic take on the basic chicken-noodle base features fragrant ginger, silky, extra-long bean thread noodles, and a light, flavorful broth.

Despite the name, this soup does not in fact contain rice, with the term actually referring to the "long rice" bean thread noodles. It's a dish rooted in Hawaii's rich cultural history, originally brought to the country by Chinese immigrants but still enjoyed by locals to this day. And you can absolutely taste the Asian influence here, with the soy sauce and added aromatics giving the soup a unique flair that makes it feel that bit more elevated.

Super simple to prep, this Hawaiian-style chicken long rice soup is the perfect solution when you're looking for something wholesome and warming. It's packed with vibrant, umami-rich flavors, and the combination of soft, springy noodles and tender shredded chicken make it feel oh-so hearty. Plus, this recipe is easily adaptable, with the opportunity to add extra garnishes like a sprinkling of sesame seeds or squeeze of lime juice, or even build a ramen-style bowl.

