The 7 Best And 6 Worst Food Commercials For The 2025 Super Bowl

The big game we've been waiting for is back. This time, it's only a slightly different matchup than last year with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Or, to put it another way, it's Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team versus Taylor Swift's boyfriend's brother's former team. There's plenty to be excited about when it comes to these two teams playing each other, but what's even more exciting is what we'll get to see when they're in a time out. That's right, with the Super Bowl comes a variety of Super Bowl ads, and this year's food-centric commercials are a versatile and delicious bunch.

As a Washington Commanders fan who is feeling salty about her team not making it to the big game, the second best thing I can do in the lead up is watch every food Super Bowl commercial that was made available to watch ahead of time and rank them accordingly. Beer companies like Bud Light and Michelob Ultra took a lot of the ad space this year, but snacks had 14 of the ad spots to get people thinking about delicious treats all game long. From flying facial hair and dancing tongues, to lots and lots of aliens, the millions of dollars spent on food ad space this year certainly spoke volumes. Grab a snack and read on for the best and worst Super Bowl 2025 food commercials.