The 7 Best And 6 Worst Food Commercials For The 2025 Super Bowl
The big game we've been waiting for is back. This time, it's only a slightly different matchup than last year with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Or, to put it another way, it's Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team versus Taylor Swift's boyfriend's brother's former team. There's plenty to be excited about when it comes to these two teams playing each other, but what's even more exciting is what we'll get to see when they're in a time out. That's right, with the Super Bowl comes a variety of Super Bowl ads, and this year's food-centric commercials are a versatile and delicious bunch.
As a Washington Commanders fan who is feeling salty about her team not making it to the big game, the second best thing I can do in the lead up is watch every food Super Bowl commercial that was made available to watch ahead of time and rank them accordingly. Beer companies like Bud Light and Michelob Ultra took a lot of the ad space this year, but snacks had 14 of the ad spots to get people thinking about delicious treats all game long. From flying facial hair and dancing tongues, to lots and lots of aliens, the millions of dollars spent on food ad space this year certainly spoke volumes. Grab a snack and read on for the best and worst Super Bowl 2025 food commercials.
Worst - UFO Detected (Doritos)
I'm all for the belief that aliens are real, or at least that there's some sort of alternate life floating above us. Drones? UFOs? Somebody hand me my tinfoil hat. I love that Doritos is tapping into the trend, but it just didn't hit when it came to this Super Bowl ad. I respect that it was an ad created by a Doritos fan and voted on by thousands of people, but when it comes to messaging, I'm not entirely sure what the ad was meant to accomplish or say. Is it that Doritos are so good that aliens from another universe are willing to travel to Earth just to get their hands on a bag? If that's the theme here, at least have him holding a bag of Sweet & Spicy Chili instead of Nacho Cheese.
The first half of the ad was a bit of a snooze — the guy eating the Doritos in the ad is actually asleep when we first see him — and it really only got me to chuckle at the very end, when the guy and his new alien friend are celebrating Doritos together. "Doritos, yeah!" For all the money it costs to have a 30 second ad during the Super Bowl, I'm not sure the brand got their money's worth with this one.
Best - Unidentified Frying Objects (HexClad)
I'm not sure which celebrity in this ad is actually the most famous — Gordon Ramsay, Pete Davidson, or the aliens at Area 51 that apparently created HexClad cookware. Either way, this ad absolutely nailed it. I also found it comical that Ramsay and Davidson, two celebrities who people either love or loathe, found their way to each other by way of HexClad and its "highly advanced cookware."
The best part of this ad was the subtle dig at people who do believe that very famous people are actually aliens, or part of some international cabal. Ramsay, who comes off as someone with a hard exterior, and Davidson, who is funny to laugh with and may very well be an alien in real life, are an ideal mixture of opposites coming together to make a joke about fame and all the alien-like weirdness that comes with it.
Worst - Don't Eat Lava (Reese's Peanut Butter Cups)
The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup is perhaps the best example of why chocolate and peanut butter are meant to be together, and while I appreciate the brand's continued push to get people to indulge in their Big Cup creations, this ad was almost too obvious. Yes, the chocolate in the new Big Cup is chocolate lava — like a chocolate lava cake where the melted chocolate quickly escapes the moment you cut into the cake. But hey, Reese's lovers, don't confuse the lava from your local volcano for the chocolate in our new peanut butter cup! Come on.
Am I interested in trying this latest Big Cup? Sure. But the humor here felt a little forced. It was like someone came up with this ad months ago, and then created the product afterwards to match up with it.
Best - Photobomb (Taco Bell)
Taco Bell is big on getting fan input as well as giving back to their loyal customers, so to see that they featured fans as the stars of their ad — well, fans and Doja Cat — was like the ultimate gift.
In the teaser that they dropped the week leading up to the big game, fans had their picture taken driving through the Live Más drive thru cam, with none other than Doja Cat doing her best to photobomb them. She's just trying to Live Más too!
Considering how many famous people Taco Bell has collaborated with in the past, their pivot to highlighting the fans, the people who really make the brand what it is, is nothing short of brilliant. Plus, as the drive thru attendant and Doja Cat yelled back and forth at each other, I couldn't help but notice my sudden craving for a Crunchwrap Supreme ... the ad works!
Worst - Chazmo Goes Home (Totino's Pizza Rolls)
Despite how hilarious Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson are, this ad was shockingly "meh" considering the star power they had to work with. In an "E.T." moment involving kids and an alien named Chazmo (not his real name, apparently) suburban dads played by Robinson and Richardson enter the scene in the most suburban dad-like way. The back and forth between the dads and "Chazmo" is funny enough, but the plot was lost when they started talking about price. Apparently, 10 Totino Pizza Rolls cost about $1. Okay?
If nothing else, I learned that the price of 10 pizza rolls is about $1. Fantastic. But there was a lot of story leading up to this moment that, and other than reminding us of the unbreakable bond between human and alien, wasn't really necessary.
Best - Not So Fast, Not So Furious (Häagen-Dazs)
Just like Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), I too live my life a quarter mile at a time, so seeing him reunite with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in an ode to the "Fast & Furious" franchise brought me extreme joy. In what I can only imagine is an old convertible with a very impressive situation underneath the hood, he hits the gas, the car goes flying, and just as things are really speeding up, we slow down to enjoy that Häagen-Dazs ice cream bar. Smokey Robinson's "Cruisin'" is playing in the background as a few slow motion moments show Dominic and Letty talking, smiling, and taking in the California air. For anyone who has seen every movie in the franchise, you know Dom isn't one to smile, so this and that ice cream bar are an absolute treat.
Just when I thought this ad couldn't get any better, Tej (Ludacris) pulls up beside them to remind them of the fast life that he signed up for. It's nostalgic, it's light, and considering the seriousness of Diesel's character in the movie, it's downright goofy, making this an overall success.
Worst - Matthew McConaughey (Uber Eats)
Uber Eats dropped three new Superbowl commercials in the week leading up to the game, all starring notorious character actor and pride of Texas Matthew McConaughey. In one ad, he's trying to tap into his inner Mike Ditka, from his mustache to his Bears sweater. In another, he's making a Caesar salad with Martha Stewart. And in the final one, meant to look like a TikTok or Instagram video from his phone, he's theorizing on the conspiracy that Super Bowl LIX is actually just planting food-related thoughts into our subconscious to make sure that we eat plenty of tasty snacks during the game.
As three separate pieces, these ads do bring some laughs. McConaughey is a talented guy who has the ability to draw people in with his casual drawl and "alright alright alright" sensibility. But to have them as three separate entities felt disjointed, when they're really all trying to say the same thing. Forget about making food for the Superbowl, just order Uber Eats instead. Rather than three 30 second ads, I would have loved for Uber Eats to have a single one minute ad with the same message.
Best - Legendary Mustaches (Pringles)
When a person has a well-groomed, memorable mustache, you take notice. This goes for both humans, as well as snack mascots (snackscots?). Pringles managed to feature as many mustachioed celebrities as they could for this ad, starting with Nick Offerman, Andy Reid (coincidence?), then into James Harden, Mr. Potato Head, and of course, a police officer sitting in a cop car. When the Pringles can that Adam Brody is holding tells him to blow into the can to seemingly conjure up more Pringles, I wasn't really sure what to expect. But wow, did this ad exceed my expectations for this poppable chip.
Comparing flying mustaches to heroic, Batman-like birds (the iconic Batman theme song is playing in the background) is maybe the perfect way to describe the feeling you get when you get your hands on a new can of Pringles. Your snack attack is no more, as these chips are here to save the day. A tip of the cap and a pop of the can to Pringles for reminding us why the mustache, and the chip, is so iconic.
Worst - When Sally Met Hellmann's (Hellmann's)
When Hellmann's Mayonnaise started to tease out a reunion of Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, it's safe to say we saw this coming in the form of a Super bowl ad, and not a "When Harry Met Sally" sequel. That said, the ad takes place at the exact same table in Katz's Deli where Harry and Sally had lunch and Harry learned that perhaps he's not as gifted in bed as he thought. An unforgettable, iconic movie scene, in a movie that is in my top five favorite movies of all time. That said, I have a qualm.
I realize the point of this ad is to show that when you add Hellmann's to your turkey sandwich, it makes it fake orgasm-worthy. However, I kind of see this as a dig at Katz's. Are you saying that a turkey on rye at Katz's Deli needs mayo? And while Sally orders the same sandwich (mayo-free, I might add) in the movie, it's Harry who makes the right choice when he gets pastrami on rye with mustard. As a Jew who grew up with an affinity for Jewish deli meats and as someone who is also a forever fan of Katz's, perhaps I have a bit of bias when it comes to deli sandwich orders. However, when we see Sydney Sweeney at the next table to the couple say the "I'll have what she's having" line, she should be directing it at Billy and his superior sandwich instead.
Best - The Bean Method (Dunkin')
Bringing back Ben Affleck for another iteration of the DunKings was the only possible direction that Dunkin' could have gone for their Super Bowl commercial this year, and I'm so grateful they did just that. The ad was lacking in Matt Damon appreciation since he was swapped out for Casey Affleck (a downgrade, in my opinion), but as soon as Ben opened his Boston-accented mouth, I forgot the younger Affleck was even there.
If the point of this commercial was to really get in touch with the coffee beans, having Jeremy Strong be the representation for method acting was the perfect choice. As someone who is known for taking himself incredibly seriously as an actor, seeing him make fun of himself by getting so method that he had to immerse himself in a giant barrel of brewed Dunkin' coffee was an alignment of all the stars. A well-brewed ad in every sense of the word.
Best - Sorry Eugene (Little Caesars)
Okay, so either someone at Little Caesars let the cat outta the bag to Pringles, or the other way around. Either way, there's something wonderfully comical about facial hair leaving ones face and flying away. Is it ridiculous? Of course! But it's good hairy fun, and I'm all for it.
Rather than highlight the mustache and all the celebrities who are known for their facial grooming below the nose, Little Caesars focuses on the eyebrows, notably, Eugene Levy's eyebrows. They're legendary, and so is he, which makes this commercial an enjoyable watch. I can't think of the last time I even considered eating pizza from a Little Caesars, but watching this certainly had me looking up the closest one and at least giving it some thought.
Worst - Let's Go Tongues (Coffee-Mate)
From beginning to end, this ad made me deeply uncomfortable. In an effort to launch their new cold foam in a can, Coffee-Mate decided to get people's attention by focusing on tongues, specifically the tongue of the guy on the couch spraying the cold foam into his coffee. Tongues dancing side to side, tongues making a heart shape, tongues leaping out of a person's mouth and soaring through a sky filled with fireworks. Meanwhile, his friend is looking at him in what I can only imagine is disgust, and honestly friend, same.
From the moment we close in on the guy's cold foam-covered upper lip, I couldn't help but think of the memorable "Got Milk?" ad campaign of the '90s. Putting a milk mustache on beautiful and famous people got people thinking about milk in a positive way. Putting a cold foam mustache on a guy on the couch and then having to sit through 20 seconds of his tongue rocking outside his mouth was perhaps the most negative experience I've ever had with a dairy creamer. And that's saying something.
Best - The Little Farmer (Lay's)
A lot of brands call their Super Bowl ads "films," but this one actually lives up to the name, and is a great film at that. Directed by Taika Waititi of "Jojo Rabbit" and "Thor: Ragnarok" fame, I was immediately pulled into the story of the little girl who grew her potato from a seed. There's no real humor in here, but there doesn't need to be. It's a bigger story, and one worth telling when millions of eyes are watching.
Lay's prides themselves on being made from real potatoes, and I found each of my heart strings being pulled as the little girl watched her seed become a plant, and a plant become a potato that someone, somewhere, would be able to enjoy in crunchy chip form. As consumers of snacks we tend to forget that there are people who are responsible for making these products, and they deserve as much recognition and admiration as possible. Kudos to Lay's for not just settling for an easy laugh, but rather for shouting out the farmers that make their delightful chip possible.