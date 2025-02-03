Dunkin's Bizarre Grammys Ad, Explained

What do you call "Succession" star Jeremy Strong submerging himself in a vat of brewed coffee grounds? "The Bean Method" — that's the name of the latest Dunkin' commercial that aired during the 2025 Grammys. It's a teaser for the donut chain's upcoming Super Bowl ad, which we can expect to see bring together a new lineup of the DunKings, based on what happens in the teaser.

Dunkin' and Ben Affleck introduced the DunKings — a Dunkin'-themed sort of "boy band" decked out in orange tracksuits — in a teaser during the 2024 Grammy Awards. This latest ad shows Affleck and his actor brother, Casey Affleck, arguing outside of Strong's dressing room. Casey explains that Strong is a "method actor," referring to an acting approach that encourages actors to use their own lived experiences to stimulate their creativity. Casey refers to "the book," presumably meaning Lee Strasburg's "A Dream of Passion: The Development of The Method."

When the brothers enter the room, Strong dramatically emerges from the coffee bean bath, saying he's "trying to find the character." Method actors often immerse themselves in their roles, sometimes going to eccentric lengths and even staying in character outside of filming. Strong has become meme-worthy for his intense acting style and verbose way of speaking. So, we're totally here for him poking fun at himself in this Dunkin' teaser, which makes him an even more "relatable Jeremy Strong" than the memes sardonically mocking his method reputation.

