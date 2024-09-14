The Best Totino's Pizza Roll Flavor Combines Many Ingredients
It's often said that there's no such thing as bad pizza, as it's hard to go wrong when you combine crowd-pleasing ingredients like cheese, bread, sauce, and meat. Not all pizza is created equal, however, and Totino's definitely has its detractors where quality is concerned. Still, true junk food connoisseurs have a special place in their hearts for the brand's (in)famous pizza rolls, which come in a surprising variety of flavors. To determine which variety reigns supreme, Mashed tested and ranked 10 types of Totino's pizza rolls based on factors like the ingredients, as well as the flavor and texture of each roll.
Our reviewer found that Supreme Pizza Rolls were leagues above the rest, as this flavor was the most like the pizza it was trying to imitate. The diversity of ingredients was also noteworthy thanks to the inclusion of different meats and veggies. Our reviewer was even a bit surprised at the discovery of a specific vegetable, proclaiming, "I found a bit of green bell pepper inside." According to the Totino's website, its Supreme Pizza Rolls contain chicken, pork, and beef, as well as pepperoni and green sweet pepper (albeit in very minute amounts). While that might not seem very impressive, this wide selection of ingredients put the other flavors in the Totino's pizza roll line to shame.
Best is a subjective term with Totino's
There's no denying that pizza rolls aren't exactly the pinnacle of fine dining or health cuisine, but they do scratch an itch. While junk food might not offer the most nutrition, and often falls short where quality is concerned, foods containing ample amounts of fat and sugar elicit a pleasure response in the brain, naturally driving you to consume more. There's also the convenience factor, as frozen treats like Totino's pizza rolls can be ready to eat in 16 minutes or less with minimal fuss.
While the Supreme Pizza Rolls easily best other Totino's flavors like Triple Pepperoni and Buffalo Style Chicken (which featured "a spicy, sour flavor [that] will attack your tongue" according to our reviewer), keep your expectations reasonable. By and large, the rolls "all taste the same," and the use of questionable ingredients like "mechanically separated chicken" and "imitation cheese" detract from the victory of the Supreme variety. Our reviewer even admits that they'd "prefer a regular pizza or homemade pizza rolls" over Totino's most of the time. In the event you're not overly impressed by Totino's best flavor, it's nice to know that you can majorly upgrade pizza rolls with the simple addition of dipping sauces.