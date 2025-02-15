The Jarred Peanut Butter Brand You Should Never Leave At The Store

While peanut butter is a definitive pantry staple, its appeal extends beyond quick and easy lunches. This is especially true of brands that exemplify the sweet-salty goodness that makes the spread such a treat, whether you enjoy it in a sandwich or incorporate it into a 3-ingredient peanut butter cookie recipe. Brand selection is serious business, which is why Mashed conducted a ranking of peanut butter brands from worst to best to determine which one deserves a permanent place in your kitchen. According to our reviewer, the choice is clear: Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter is leagues above the other selections and designated as "one of the top jarred peanut butter pics of the pack" as a result.

Our ranking was based on three important factors. In addition to flavor and consistency, our reviewer also evaluated the ingredient list of each brand. Along with peanuts and sugar, additional ingredients in Reese's peanut butter (albeit in amounts less than 2%) include hydrogenated vegetable oil, salt, peanut oil, molasses, and monoglycerides, which are emulsifying agents that boost spreadability. While other brands on our list (such as Crazy Richard's, which only contains peanuts) feature far fewer ingredients, the quality of Reese's can't be denied.