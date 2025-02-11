Here's What To Know About Kings Blu Jam Cafe From Kitchen Nightmares

"Kitchen Nightmares," now in its ninth season, is best known for giving chef Gordon Ramsay a platform to yell on television. More importantly, the show is dedicated to helping flailing restaurants get on the right track using Ramsay's inestimable knowledge and experience as a professional chef. The latest establishment falling under his tutelage is Kings Blu Jam Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot based in Spring, Texas. While it's not yet clear where and how this dining establishment is going wrong, an exclusive clip shared with People shows that it may sorely need Ramsay's assistance.

In the video, a woman is seen vomiting behind the restaurant, much to Ramsay's surprise. When the chef inquires what happened, the ill woman replies, "I think the shrimp and grits," which Ramsay also apparently ate. Fans will need to wait for the full episode to determine what exactly led to this bout of "projectile vomiting," as described by another restaurant employee. In the meantime, we've compiled some facts about Kings Blu Jam Cafe to get you sufficiently amped for the episode, including info about its early hours of operation, cuisine style, and claims about its local sourcing of ingredients.