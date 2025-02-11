Here's What To Know About Kings Blu Jam Cafe From Kitchen Nightmares
"Kitchen Nightmares," now in its ninth season, is best known for giving chef Gordon Ramsay a platform to yell on television. More importantly, the show is dedicated to helping flailing restaurants get on the right track using Ramsay's inestimable knowledge and experience as a professional chef. The latest establishment falling under his tutelage is Kings Blu Jam Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot based in Spring, Texas. While it's not yet clear where and how this dining establishment is going wrong, an exclusive clip shared with People shows that it may sorely need Ramsay's assistance.
In the video, a woman is seen vomiting behind the restaurant, much to Ramsay's surprise. When the chef inquires what happened, the ill woman replies, "I think the shrimp and grits," which Ramsay also apparently ate. Fans will need to wait for the full episode to determine what exactly led to this bout of "projectile vomiting," as described by another restaurant employee. In the meantime, we've compiled some facts about Kings Blu Jam Cafe to get you sufficiently amped for the episode, including info about its early hours of operation, cuisine style, and claims about its local sourcing of ingredients.
Customers need to plan their visits early
As a dining establishment focused on breakfast, brunch, and lunch dishes, Kings Blu Jam Cafe has somewhat limited hours. Diners can visit the restaurant from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the week, while weekend hours run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This may be a bit of a letdown for customers who usually get a late start to their day, but worth noting is that diners can always enjoy breakfast at the restaurant if it's open.
To make up for its truncated hours, Kings Blu Jam Cafe offers customers daily specials, though the exact menu items aren't listed on the restaurant's website. The dining establishment also offers keto-friendly versions of some dishes, including a spin on mac and cheese that features chicken, jalapeños, and bacon. These steps encourage customers to visit despite the cafe's earlier hours, and they may even set Kings Blu Jam Cafe apart from similar breakfast and brunch establishments.
The Texas restaurant offers many Southern-inspired dishes
Along with standard breakfast and lunch fare like pancakes, avocado toast, eggs Benedict, and build-your-own breakfast sandwiches, Kings Blu Jam Cafe also features an assortment of Southern dishes on its menu. For instance, diners can order beloved Southern staples like chicken and waffles, biscuits and sausage gravy, and shrimp and grits. For the uninitiated, grits are a type of corn-based porridge known for their neutral taste, with flavor notes coming from seasonings and other ingredients.
The restaurant has also offered special Louisiana-inspired dishes like its low country boil, which is a type of one-pot meal featuring ingredients like shrimp, potatoes, sausage, and corn. Younger guests can order half a shrimp po' boy sandwich or mini catfish bites via the kids' menu. In addition to these items, diners will find some Tex-Mex favorites, including huevos rancheros and beer-battered fish tacos with cilantro and lime crema.
Kings Blu Jam Cafe claims to use local ingredients
Local sourcing of ingredients is essential for reducing a restaurant's environmental impact, but it also provides customers with a bit of variety, as the menu is bound to change based on ingredient availability. According to Kings Blu Jam Cafe, local sourcing of produce, seafood, sausage, and coffee is an important part of the restaurant's concept. Its website even claims, "We buy local products when available because we are local." Of course, we're unable to verify these claims, and it's not uncommon for dining establishments to fib about where they get their ingredients to appeal to environmentally minded customers.
That's not to say that Kings Blu Jam Cafe is dishonest about its sourcing, but we'll need to wait for Gordon Ramsay's assessment to determine if the restaurant's claim should be taken with a grain of salt. Worth mentioning, however, is that co-owner Dana King Railey said in a 2018 interview with Hello Woodlands, "Our sausage is processed locally at Fishers Meats right here in Spring, Texas." There's no way to tell if Kings Blu Jam Cafe will join the list of infamous "Kitchen Nightmares" restaurants that are still open (which includes Spin a Yarn Steakhouse and Lido Di Manhattan Ristorante & Bar), but we're hoping that the episode offers lots of drama and thrills for our viewing pleasure.