What Happened To Stride Gum?

It was available for sale in the U.S. for less than 20 years, but Stride gum still blazed like a comet across the candy market before disappearing from sight. Or, to pick a more apt comparison, it blazed across the candy market like a guy who jumps out of an airplane without a parachute and then free-falls for 25,000 feet before landing in an enormous net somewhere in the California desert. Stride didn't have anything to do with comets, but it did sponsor daredevil Luke Aikins to complete that very stunt in 2016 as part of a series of zany collaborations and sponsorships that kept the gum in the American pop-culture conversation over the years.

However, if you look for it in the U.S. today, you'll come up short. What happened to it? Mondelez International, which makes Stride, indirectly acknowledged its fate in a 2023 press release. Following declining sales before and during the pandemic and a decision to shift toward cakes and other baked goods, Mondelez announced it was selling much of its gum portfolio, including Trident, Chiclets, and Bubblicious. It would hold on to Stride, but not in Canada, Europe, or the U.S. If you're lucky, you might still come across the odd leftover pack on a dusty hardware-store shelf in the United States. The main action is now halfway across the globe in places like Australia and China — where gum is big business, and Stride is still on the market.

