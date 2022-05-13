Why Two Fan-Favorite Gum Brands May Be In Trouble

The pandemic has been extremely hard on several business sectors. Restaurants have permanently posted their "closed" signs, major retailers have filed for bankruptcy, and parking lots have more empty spaces than cars. The effects don't stop there. The gum industry is also a victim of COVID-19. Why has chewing gum been negatively impacted by the global pandemic? Surely, people still long for minty fresh breath and a really good chew.

It turns out they don't, at least not in pre-pandemic numbers. For one thing, the pandemic has changed the way we shop. Many consumers order their groceries online, preventing them from making impulse buys at the cash register — something that gum manufacturers have previously thrived on (via Eat This, Not That!). CNN adds that customers have also opted for sugary snacks instead of gum as a source of comfort during this stressful time. Plus, it makes sense that when establishments required all customers to wear masks, people were far less concerned about disguising their garlic breath. And even with the health mandates lifted, some consumer habits remain indelibly altered.

But what does this severe drop in gum purchases mean for your favorite chew? Well, if you are a fan of these two well-known brands, you may be in for a disappointment.