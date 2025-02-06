Criminals Hatch A Plan: 100K Eggs Stolen From Truck In PA

Egg theft might become more common as prices of this grocery staple increase. Egg prices continue to rise in 2025, and a reduction doesn't seem likely anytime soon, thanks to the effects of bird flu. Additionally, egg prices naturally spike every winter due to demands related to holiday celebrations, which has only exacerbated consumer concerns. As for when prices are expected to decrease, CNET reports that it's not likely to happen soon. As explained by economist Robert Fry, "Unless you can forecast the course of the bird flu in chickens ... I don't see how you can forecast the price of eggs."

Avian flu spreads very easily from bird to bird. In the U.S., 108 million egg-laying chickens have succumbed to the virus since 2022, with 13 million chickens dying this year alone. Additionally, preventing egg flu on farms is a monumental task, as staff must thoroughly disinfect areas and equipment used to manage chicken flocks while safeguarding flocks from wild birds who might be carrying the disease. An egg heist might seem like the stuff of fiction, but it's an unfortunately real occurrence in a time when consumers are reeling from high food prices.