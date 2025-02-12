The $12 Aldi Wine That's Beating Bottles Twice The Price

Product of the Year USA gives consumers the opportunity to make their voices heard by voting on the products they felt best exemplified innovation. This year, 40,000 Americans participated in the survey and named numerous products in a variety of categories, including cheese, dessert, coffee, breakfast, and snack foods. When it comes to which wine reigned supreme, an Aldi-exclusive bottle of vino received top marks and, as a result, was dubbed the wine of the year.

Advertisement

The Specially Selected Sparkling Brut Rosé proved to be a major hit among Aldi fans, so much so that it beat out other, more expensive wine brands in the process. With bottles retailing for approximately $12 (although the price may vary by location), it's fair to say that this award-winning wine is a real steal. This isn't the first time that an Aldi-exclusive wine was dubbed award-worthy, as the chain's Belletti Prosecco was honored by Product of the Year USA in 2024. The beloved discount store definitely knows its way around private-label product lines and routinely develops goods that match the quality of big brand names while foregoing the expensive price tag.