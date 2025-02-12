The $12 Aldi Wine That's Beating Bottles Twice The Price
Product of the Year USA gives consumers the opportunity to make their voices heard by voting on the products they felt best exemplified innovation. This year, 40,000 Americans participated in the survey and named numerous products in a variety of categories, including cheese, dessert, coffee, breakfast, and snack foods. When it comes to which wine reigned supreme, an Aldi-exclusive bottle of vino received top marks and, as a result, was dubbed the wine of the year.
The Specially Selected Sparkling Brut Rosé proved to be a major hit among Aldi fans, so much so that it beat out other, more expensive wine brands in the process. With bottles retailing for approximately $12 (although the price may vary by location), it's fair to say that this award-winning wine is a real steal. This isn't the first time that an Aldi-exclusive wine was dubbed award-worthy, as the chain's Belletti Prosecco was honored by Product of the Year USA in 2024. The beloved discount store definitely knows its way around private-label product lines and routinely develops goods that match the quality of big brand names while foregoing the expensive price tag.
Who makes Aldi's award-winning wine?
Aldi's Specially Selected wine brand first hit store shelves in 2023, with the majority of the selections hovering around $10 per bottle, give or take. The 2023 release included the Sparkling Brut Rosé, Aldi's current belle of the ball according to Product of the Year USA's voters. The chain claims to have sourced its wine from over 150 wineries located around the globe but didn't explicitly state which wineries produced which varieties (as is common practice with private-label manufacturing).
Despite the murky origins of Aldi's winning wine, the vino appears to be made from a mash-up of grapes hailing from Spain, France, and Italy. When it comes to the characteristics of the chain's Specially Selected rosé, it's said to have a hearty mouthfeel with buoyant fruity notes featuring raspberry and citrus fruits. The wine has also been described as off-dry, meaning there's an initial sweet flavor note that pleasantly dissipates into dryness as the wine lingers on the palate. While Aldi's top placement in the wine category may come as a surprise to some, fans of the chain know its products often knock it out of the park.