Copycat Dunkin' Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl Recipe

If you've tried the epic takeout breakfast that is Dunkin Donuts' hash brown brisket scramble, you'll understand why we just had to recreate a homemade version of this flavor-packed bowl. A relatively new addition to Dunkin's stacked menu, the brisket scramble has a somewhat unusual combination of ingredients. Nevertheless, these ingredients do in fact work exceptionally well together, resulting in a mouth-watering mashup of savory flavors. And, with the help of recipe developer Catherine Brookes, we've crafted our own version of this Dunkin' favorite, one that's easy enough to whip up at home whenever the craving strikes.

Advertisement

This copycat recipe brings together the classic Dunkin' ingredients of crispy hash browns, smoky beef brisket, caramelized onions, fluffy scrambled eggs, and melty cheddar, all topped with a creamy cheese dip. It's truly the perfect mix of comfort and indulgence, with wonderfully hearty textures and a good dose of protein to keep you feeling fueled all morning. The hash browns provide the perfect crunch, with the slow-cooked brisket adding a tender, deeply savory element, and the cheese tying everything together for a rich, satisfying finish. Best of all, this copycat bowl easy to make with simple, store-bought ingredients.