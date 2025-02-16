Copycat Dunkin' Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl Recipe
If you've tried the epic takeout breakfast that is Dunkin Donuts' hash brown brisket scramble, you'll understand why we just had to recreate a homemade version of this flavor-packed bowl. A relatively new addition to Dunkin's stacked menu, the brisket scramble has a somewhat unusual combination of ingredients. Nevertheless, these ingredients do in fact work exceptionally well together, resulting in a mouth-watering mashup of savory flavors. And, with the help of recipe developer Catherine Brookes, we've crafted our own version of this Dunkin' favorite, one that's easy enough to whip up at home whenever the craving strikes.
This copycat recipe brings together the classic Dunkin' ingredients of crispy hash browns, smoky beef brisket, caramelized onions, fluffy scrambled eggs, and melty cheddar, all topped with a creamy cheese dip. It's truly the perfect mix of comfort and indulgence, with wonderfully hearty textures and a good dose of protein to keep you feeling fueled all morning. The hash browns provide the perfect crunch, with the slow-cooked brisket adding a tender, deeply savory element, and the cheese tying everything together for a rich, satisfying finish. Best of all, this copycat bowl easy to make with simple, store-bought ingredients.
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Dunkin' hash brown brisket scramble bowl
This delicious bowlful starts with a layer of mini hash browns, and tater tots will also do the trick. For the scramble topping, you'll need olive oil, onions, slow-cooked beef brisket, salt, butter, poblano peppers, eggs, and smoked cheddar cheese. Then, to top everything off, add some cheese dip and chopped chives.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F (or as directed on the beef brisket packaging).
Step 2: Heat the oil
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan on a medium setting.
Step 3: Saute the onion
Add the sliced onion and saute until softened, about 8 minutes.
Step 4: Cook the brisket
Place the beef brisket in an oven-safe dish and cook as directed on the packaging, or for about 40 minutes.
Step 5: Caramelize the onions
Return to the onions, adding the salt and turning the heat down to low. Continue to cook, stirring every few minutes, until caramelized. This should take about 30 minutes.
Step 6: Cook the hash browns
Meanwhile, place the mini hash browns on a lined baking sheet. When the beef has 20 minutes of cooking left, put the hash browns in the oven too.
Step 7: Melt the butter
While the beef, hash browns, and onions continue to cook, heat the butter in another frying pan on a medium-high setting.
Step 8: Saute the peppers
Add the poblano peppers and saute until softened, about 8 minutes.
Step 9: Beat the eggs
Beat the eggs.
Step 10: Scramble eggs with peppers
Add the beaten eggs to the pan and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring frequently, until scrambled.
Step 11: Add the cheese
Scatter over the cheese and stir. Remove from the heat.
Step 12: Shred the beef
Once the beef has finished cooking, shred it using forks.
Step 13: Add beef and onions to pan
Add the shredded brisket and caramelized onions to the pan with the eggs and poblano peppers, placing it back on the heat and stirring for a final few minutes to heat everything through.
Step 14: Add hash browns to bowls
Evenly distribute the cooked hash browns between 3 bowls.
Step 15: Top with brisket mixture
Add some of the brisket scramble mixture to each bowl.
Step 16: Add the cheese dip
Top with the cheese dip.
Step 17: Garnish and serve
Garnish with fresh chopped chives if desired and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,188
|Total Fat
|81.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|30.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|403.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|63.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.2 g
|Total Sugars
|6.1 g
|Sodium
|1,121.6 mg
|Protein
|49.3 g
Could I use a different type of meat in this Dunkin' scramble bowl recipe?
The beef brisket brings heaps of rich, smoky depth to this dish, but you can easily swap this out for other types of protein if desired. If you love the idea of slow-cooked, tender meat but want a slightly different flavor, pulled pork is a fantastic option. It's just as juicy and works wonderfully with the cheese and hash browns. For a leaner choice, shredded chicken adds protein without being too heavy. Try adding a little barbecue sauce or your favorite seasonings to boost the flavor.
To give the scramble bowl even more heartiness, throw in some crumbled breakfast sausage or even diced spicy chorizo for a bolder, savory kick. Just cook the sausage in the pan with the poblanos before adding the eggs. Crispy, crumbled bacon is also another great option for amping up the smokiness and bringing a little crunch to the bowl, and you can totally combine this with other types of protein too. If you're not a meat eater, feel free to add some alternative protein sources to the scramble, such as tofu, chickpeas, or plant-based sausage.
What other ingredients could I add to the scramble bowl?
This hash brown brisket scramble bowl is already packed with flavor, but there's also plenty of room to customize it with extra ingredients you might have on hand. If you'd like to add more veggies into the mix, there are plenty of great options to consider. Try adding bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, or cherry tomatoes for extra color and nutrients. Just saute them along with the poblano peppers and they'll fit in beautifully. Or, for a heartier, Southwest-style scramble, mix in black beans for added protein and texture.
Another great way to customize the scramble is with some extra toppings. Sliced or mashed avocado is an amazing choice for adding extra creaminess to the bowl, while a dollop of sour cream on top brings a cool, tangy contrast to balance the richness of the dish. Of course, there's always room for extra cheese, and you could totally switch things up by introducing some shredded pepper jack, Monterey jack, or even crumbled cotija cheese. And, if you like extra heat, just drizzle on your favorite hot sauce or toss in some sliced jalapeños before serving.