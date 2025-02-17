The Milk Brand That Lasts Longer Than Other Milks And Why
There's nothing worse than reaching for the carton of milk for a sauce, baked good, or simple bowl of cereal and finding it's gone bad. Although modern milk lasts far longer than even a few generations ago, it can still present problems for those who can't make regular grocery store trips or are otherwise interested in stocking up. Fortunately for these folks (as well as forgetful cooks of all kinds), there's one brand that offers a bit more breathing room before turning. That's Fairlife, a relatively widely available brand that's actually part of the Coca-Cola family of companies.
It all comes down to the particulars of how the milk is pasteurized. The process, which kills potentially harmful bacteria and other pathogens, typically requires briefly heating milk to high temperatures for roughly 15 to 20 seconds. Fairlife takes a slightly different approach to pasteurization, heating the milk to higher temperatures than usual for shorter periods. This achieves the same safety benefits while also resulting in a far longer shelf life.
It's critical to remember this longevity only applies to unopened bottles or cartons of Fairlife. Once opened, it has the same approximately 14-day lifespan when kept properly refrigerated.
Fairlife benefits and alternatives
The altered pasteurization process isn't the only thing that makes Fairlife stand out from typical milk. It also undergoes an ultra-filtration process that allows the product's producers to tweak the milk content to reduce the relative amount of sugar, increase protein, and add other nutritional benefits. This process also removes the lactose from the milk, allowing those who are lactose intolerant to enjoy traditional cow's milk instead of non-dairy milks.
While Fairlife provides some notable benefits for extended storage, it's not the only way to ensure you're stocked up with dairy long-term. For example, there's also powdered milk, a top way to easily make homemade milk regardless of your access to fresh dairy. Powdered milk is real liquid milk that's pasteurized and dried. It can be easily reconstituted using water and lasts up to three years after opening if kept in an airtight container.
It's worth noting that Fairlife only earned a middling score on Mashed's ranking of popular milk brands from worst to best. Still, there's no doubt this beloved brand offers some definite benefits to those who prize a long shelf life, all thanks to its unique twist on pasteurization.