The Milk Brand That Lasts Longer Than Other Milks And Why

There's nothing worse than reaching for the carton of milk for a sauce, baked good, or simple bowl of cereal and finding it's gone bad. Although modern milk lasts far longer than even a few generations ago, it can still present problems for those who can't make regular grocery store trips or are otherwise interested in stocking up. Fortunately for these folks (as well as forgetful cooks of all kinds), there's one brand that offers a bit more breathing room before turning. That's Fairlife, a relatively widely available brand that's actually part of the Coca-Cola family of companies.

It all comes down to the particulars of how the milk is pasteurized. The process, which kills potentially harmful bacteria and other pathogens, typically requires briefly heating milk to high temperatures for roughly 15 to 20 seconds. Fairlife takes a slightly different approach to pasteurization, heating the milk to higher temperatures than usual for shorter periods. This achieves the same safety benefits while also resulting in a far longer shelf life.

It's critical to remember this longevity only applies to unopened bottles or cartons of Fairlife. Once opened, it has the same approximately 14-day lifespan when kept properly refrigerated.