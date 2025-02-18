Why Broccoli Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant
If you've ever sat down at a restaurant and savored the broccoli on your plate, you've probably wondered why it seems to taste so much better than the broccoli you make at home. What gives? The truth lies in a combination of factors, but the most important secret to restaurant-quality broccoli is simple: seasoning. When done right, broccoli can become a standout part of any dish, and even this most humble of vegetables can shine.
Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan, host of the "Beyond the Plate" podcast and ambassador for the Foundation for Fresh Produce Have A Plant, spoke with Mashed about precisely why the broccoli on restaurant menus is superior to what's in our homemade meals. "In one word... seasoning!" Kaplan says. "The cooking method definitely plays a role, but adding salt to boiling water, for example, makes a huge difference." He explains that while the quality of the broccoli itself matters, neglecting the seasoning will inevitably lead to a bland outcome. Chefs, however, have mastered the art of seasoning by using techniques that bring out the vegetable's earthy, bittersweet flavors.
Recreate restaurant-style broccoli in your kitchen with the right seasoning
To prepare restaurant-worthy broccoli recipes the whole family will eat up, like beef and broccoli stir-fry and broccoli cheddar soup, Andrew Kaplan advocates for a few tried-and-true methods. Roasting broccoli allows the iconic veggie to develop a beautiful caramelized exterior while maintaining a tender center. A generous sprinkle of salt and a pinch of aromatic spices inspired by Italian, Asian, and Mediterranean cuisines makes all the difference. Meanwhile, blanching and shocking the florets preserves their vibrant green hue, and the trusty air fryer creates crispy broccoli in a matter of minutes.
Some of the most common mistakes everyone makes with broccoli include thinking boiling is the only way to cook it, tossing the stems, and, of course, forgetting to season it properly. While fresh broccoli is often the preferred choice, Kaplan is also a fan of frozen broccoli. For instance, he believes frozen broccoli florets are perfectly suitable for pasta dishes like mac and cheese — a great tip for parents looking to sneak veggies into their kids' meals. On the other hand, fresh broccoli is ideal for salads or slaw since it doesn't hold as much water as its frozen counterpart. No matter which route you take when cooking broccoli at home, Kaplan insists, "Always season your food!"