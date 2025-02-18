Why Broccoli Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

If you've ever sat down at a restaurant and savored the broccoli on your plate, you've probably wondered why it seems to taste so much better than the broccoli you make at home. What gives? The truth lies in a combination of factors, but the most important secret to restaurant-quality broccoli is simple: seasoning. When done right, broccoli can become a standout part of any dish, and even this most humble of vegetables can shine.

Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan, host of the "Beyond the Plate" podcast and ambassador for the Foundation for Fresh Produce Have A Plant, spoke with Mashed about precisely why the broccoli on restaurant menus is superior to what's in our homemade meals. "In one word... seasoning!" Kaplan says. "The cooking method definitely plays a role, but adding salt to boiling water, for example, makes a huge difference." He explains that while the quality of the broccoli itself matters, neglecting the seasoning will inevitably lead to a bland outcome. Chefs, however, have mastered the art of seasoning by using techniques that bring out the vegetable's earthy, bittersweet flavors.