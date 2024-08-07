13 Foods Chefs Will Never Buy Frozen

Many people love to pick up frozen foods on their regular grocery runs. With the long shelf life that comes with frozen foods plus the overall convenience, we understand why your freezer might be packed. Plus, there are some great brands and foods that are specifically made for the freezer, and sometimes those become our comfort meals.

From meats, seafood, fruits and vegetables, grains, snacks, frozen meals, and more — just about everything can be bought and stored frozen. Some restaurants even freeze certain premade items to save time. However, that's generally frowned upon — and most people expect fresh food when paying for a meal at a restaurant.

Have you ever wondered if you're missing out on great tastes or great nutrition by opting for a frozen option versus a fresh one? After speaking with a handful of chefs, we've gained a whole new insight into the world of frozen foods. These chefs told us which foods they would absolutely never buy frozen. Some, we totally see the reasoning. Others — well, let's just say, don't get in between us and our frozen pizza.