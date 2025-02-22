The Key Ingredient To Elevating Your Homemade Hibachi

Garlic has plenty of tricks up its sleeve, including the ability to enhance the notes of just about any food it touches. "It's that little extra touch that turns good into amazing," Chef Steve says. As garlic caramelizes, it adds a subtle sweetness that complements the umami elements of veggies such as zucchini, onions, and mushrooms. And, of course, there's the sensory experience. The scent of garlic mingling with seared meat plays a major role in the performance of hibachi. Although the tableside theatrics may be absent in your kitchen (unless you want to show off your skills) the fragrance builds the anticipation of a delicious dinner.

Advertisement

If you're preparing steak hibachi, the classic duo of salt and pepper is another essential component. Like most cooks, Chef Steve recommends seasoning the beef with salt and black pepper well before it hits the grill. "I like to season my steak with a simple dry rub of salt and black pepper, letting it sit for at least two hours beforehand," he says. "This allows the salt to work its magic, breaking down the fibers for a tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture." Sirloin is the go-to steak cut at (almost) every hibachi restaurant if you're looking to recreate the full experience at home. Craving chicken hibachi? Chef Steve suggests lean filets and breasts, which boast "the perfect balance of flavor and tenderness."

Advertisement