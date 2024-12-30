The Difference Between McDonalds' Quarter Pounder Vs The Deluxe Version

The Quarter Pounder is a staple McDonald's menu item, providing customers with a slightly meatier burger than the chain's standard option. Introduced in 1971, the Quarter Pounder was designed for those who wanted a more filling meal. Each patty weighs in at 4 ounces (or ¼ of a pound), which is how the sandwich earned its name. The item also features onions, ketchup, mustard, pickles, two slices of American cheese, and a soft sesame bun. The buns, in fact, account for a subtle difference between all McDonald's burgers. While the Quarter Pounder gets a sesame bun, the Filet-O-Fish has a steamed bun, the McCripsy has a potato bun, and the cheeseburger has a regular bun.

Enter the Quarter Pounder Deluxe — a version of the classic brought to the menu in 2019. The Deluxe keeps the same 4-ounce patty and its accouterments but adds shredded lettuce, three slices of Roma tomatoes, and mayo. These additions give the burger a refreshing crunch and burst of juiciness, making the Deluxe a more vibrant option compared to the classic. The mayo layers in an extra element of richness that ties everything together, underscoring the fact that this burger truly has it all.