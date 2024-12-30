The Difference Between McDonalds' Quarter Pounder Vs The Deluxe Version
The Quarter Pounder is a staple McDonald's menu item, providing customers with a slightly meatier burger than the chain's standard option. Introduced in 1971, the Quarter Pounder was designed for those who wanted a more filling meal. Each patty weighs in at 4 ounces (or ¼ of a pound), which is how the sandwich earned its name. The item also features onions, ketchup, mustard, pickles, two slices of American cheese, and a soft sesame bun. The buns, in fact, account for a subtle difference between all McDonald's burgers. While the Quarter Pounder gets a sesame bun, the Filet-O-Fish has a steamed bun, the McCripsy has a potato bun, and the cheeseburger has a regular bun.
Enter the Quarter Pounder Deluxe — a version of the classic brought to the menu in 2019. The Deluxe keeps the same 4-ounce patty and its accouterments but adds shredded lettuce, three slices of Roma tomatoes, and mayo. These additions give the burger a refreshing crunch and burst of juiciness, making the Deluxe a more vibrant option compared to the classic. The mayo layers in an extra element of richness that ties everything together, underscoring the fact that this burger truly has it all.
Both Quarter Pounders have the fresh beef advantage
The addition of lettuce, tomato, and mayo slightly increases the price and calorie count of the Deluxe Quarter Pounder compared to the original. Besides these factors, the two are similar, yet both stand out as notable menu offerings. The only McDonald's burger cooked fresh (not from a frozen patty) is the Quarter Pounder — a significant change implemented in 2018 that boosted sales of the burger. Later that same year, McDonald's announced that all its burgers would be preservative and artificial flavor-free. (The only ingredient with an artificial preservative in the Quarter Pounder is the pickles.)
Burger King's Whopper and the Quarter Pounder are comparable burger options in the fast food industry. While both feature a 4-ounce patty, the Whopper has lettuce, tomato slices, and mayo, making it more like the Quarter Pounder Deluxe. Yet fresh beef makes a significant difference in quality, arguably giving McDonald's the upper hand.
Another recent change in cooking techniques has raised McDonald's burger game, including the Quarter Pounder. Fewer burger patties are placed on the grill for better heat circulation, the slivered onions are added to the patty as it finishes cooking, and the cheese slices are brought to room temperature before being added to the patty.