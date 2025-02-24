Why Certs Mints Disappeared From Shelves
Unlike Abba-Zaba and Space Dust, which both featured problematic packaging, Certs did not make our ranking of old-school candies that were seriously controversial. However, the now-discontinued candy faced problems of its own, albeit for its ingredients and not how it was presented to consumers. The powerful, minty flavor of Certs was made possible by Retsyn, which consisted of partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, copper gluconate, and artificial flavoring. Copper gluconate can still be found in vitamin supplements, while artificial flavors feature in a wide range of items. The real issue for Certs was the inclusion of partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil in its formula, as this substance was ultimately deemed unsafe by the FDA.
You may better know partially hydrogenated oils as artificial trans fats, which were linked to higher instances of heart disease and death. As a result, the FDA deemed partially hydrogenated oils unsafe in 2015, and banned them in 2018 (similar to the FDA's banning of food dyes in U.S., including most recently, Red Dye No. 3). Because Certs relied so heavily on this component, it didn't make sense for the company to tweak its formula, and the product was pulled from stores.
Certs faced another controversy over its designation
Anyone old enough to have seen a Certs breath mint commercial knows that the product's designation as either a breath mint or candy was a major component of the brand's ad campaign. This also became somewhat of a legal issue, as Certs was deemed a candy by U.S. Customs in 1999. U.K. candy company Cadbury owned the Certs brand at the time, which made it subject tariffs that wouldn't affect oral care products.
The company attempted to subvert this designation (and save money on imports and exports in the process) by stating that Retsyn, Certs' key ingredient, was effective as a breath-freshening agent, thereby making the mint an oral hygiene product. Despite these efforts, U.S. Customs denied the product's efficacy as a dental hygiene treatment and kept the designation as a candy mint, thus answering the age-old question posed by Certs. It all ended up being moot anyway. Certs would eventually succumb to those changes in the laws regarding partially hydrogenated oils. While you'll no longer find these powerful, breath-freshening candies on store shelves, there are some surprising foods capable of improving your breath such as green tea and almonds.