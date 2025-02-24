Why Certs Mints Disappeared From Shelves

Unlike Abba-Zaba and Space Dust, which both featured problematic packaging, Certs did not make our ranking of old-school candies that were seriously controversial. However, the now-discontinued candy faced problems of its own, albeit for its ingredients and not how it was presented to consumers. The powerful, minty flavor of Certs was made possible by Retsyn, which consisted of partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, copper gluconate, and artificial flavoring. Copper gluconate can still be found in vitamin supplements, while artificial flavors feature in a wide range of items. The real issue for Certs was the inclusion of partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil in its formula, as this substance was ultimately deemed unsafe by the FDA.

You may better know partially hydrogenated oils as artificial trans fats, which were linked to higher instances of heart disease and death. As a result, the FDA deemed partially hydrogenated oils unsafe in 2015, and banned them in 2018 (similar to the FDA's banning of food dyes in U.S., including most recently, Red Dye No. 3). Because Certs relied so heavily on this component, it didn't make sense for the company to tweak its formula, and the product was pulled from stores.