The Big Mistake You Are Making Before Cooking Chicken
Although many chicken recipes pride themselves on being quick and simple, patience is still a virtue. The secret to preparing a beautiful bird goes beyond using your go-to seasoning, appliance, or technique. It actually starts well before the heat is cranked. Bringing chicken to room temperature before cooking is an essential step that's often overlooked, but it can mean the difference between a mediocre dish and a memorable meal.
Cooking cold chicken straight from the refrigerator or freezer can lead to disaster — and the reason is grounded in culinary chemistry. When this happens, the outside of the chicken will heat up quickly, while the inside lags behind. However, when you let the protein rest at room temperature for about 30 to 45 minutes before placing it in the oven, pan, or grill, it cooks more evenly. This much-needed warming period reduces the risk of a raw center and tough, dry outer layer and helps prevent overcompensating with excessive cooking time.
Bring chicken to room temp before cooking
A chilled piece of chicken (or any type of meat) hitting a hot surface releases excess moisture almost immediately. This stark temperature contrast forces the chicken's juices out too quickly, interfering with proper browning. However, when the meat is closer to the heat's temperature from the start, it retains more of its natural succulence. A deep, golden sear results from of a combination of high heat and surface dryness. Room-temperature chicken takes to the heat more efficiently, yielding gorgeous caramelization.
Bringing chicken to room temperature also improves the tender white meat's ability to absorb the best seasonings, marinades, and rubs. Since cold meat is firmer, the flavors can't penetrate it as easily. A brief, thorough thaw allows the meat to soften, allowing salt, pepper, herbs, spices, and sauces to adhere to the fibers more effectively.
Of course, safety is key in this process. It's important to not expose your uncooked chicken to the elements for too long. In addition to running the meat under hot water and defrosting it near other food, one of the most common mistakes everyone makes when thawing chicken is leaving it on the counter all day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends keeping raw poultry out at room temperature for no more than two hours — or one hour if the environment is 90 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer.