The Big Mistake You Are Making Before Cooking Chicken

A chilled piece of chicken (or any type of meat) hitting a hot surface releases excess moisture almost immediately. This stark temperature contrast forces the chicken's juices out too quickly, interfering with proper browning. However, when the meat is closer to the heat's temperature from the start, it retains more of its natural succulence. A deep, golden sear results from of a combination of high heat and surface dryness. Room-temperature chicken takes to the heat more efficiently, yielding gorgeous caramelization.

Bringing chicken to room temperature also improves the tender white meat's ability to absorb the best seasonings, marinades, and rubs. Since cold meat is firmer, the flavors can't penetrate it as easily. A brief, thorough thaw allows the meat to soften, allowing salt, pepper, herbs, spices, and sauces to adhere to the fibers more effectively.

Of course, safety is key in this process. It's important to not expose your uncooked chicken to the elements for too long. In addition to running the meat under hot water and defrosting it near other food, one of the most common mistakes everyone makes when thawing chicken is leaving it on the counter all day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends keeping raw poultry out at room temperature for no more than two hours — or one hour if the environment is 90 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer.

